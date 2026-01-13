403
France starts recruitment for youth army program amid Russia concerns
(MENAFN) France has kicked off a recruitment drive for a new voluntary military service aimed at young citizens, framed as a response to a perceived Russian “threat,” which Moscow has repeatedly dismissed as “nonsense.” The initiative also comes amid broader European military expansion.
Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin and Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Fabien Mandon announced on Monday that all French citizens aged 18 to 25 are eligible. The initial cohort of roughly 3,000 participants will serve from September to November and remain stationed within France. Recruitment is expected to grow to 4,000 in 2027 and 10,000 annually by 2030.
General Mandon described the program as an opportunity for citizens “to play a part in the nation’s capacity to resist in an uncertain environment.”
The initiative was first unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron in November, who emphasized its “purely military” nature and the need for a “strong army” to counter the “lasting threat” from Russia. Mandon recently warned the nation must be prepared to “lose children” in any future conflict with Russia, urging citizens to “accept suffering in order to protect who we are” and suggesting that war with Russia could occur by 2028.
