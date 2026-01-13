403
Floods Trap People in Syria’s Homs, Twenty-Five Rescued
(MENAFN) Syrian emergency crews pulled 25 people to safety after torrential rains unleashed flash floods across rural parts of central Homs province, swelling rivers and cutting off homes, the country’s emergency and disaster management minister said Tuesday.
Raed Saleh announced on the US platform X that civil defense units reached a second family of 13 — mostly women and children — stranded on the roof of their house in Um Jame’, a village in the Tal Kalakh district of western Homs.
“With that operation, the number of civilians rescued overnight rose to 25, most of them women and children, following a rapid response and sustained efforts,” Saleh wrote.
He confirmed no additional families remained trapped and stressed that “civil defense teams will remain on full, around-the-clock readiness to protect lives and respond to emergencies.”
On Monday, the Syrian Civil Defense reported rescuing 12 people — three children, seven women and two elderly men — from another home in the same village after rising waters encircled the building.
Separately, media said emergency crews in Idlib province handled multiple incidents tied to heavy rainfall, including draining stormwater, clearing clogged channels in and around Idlib city, and pumping water from displacement camps. Teams also opened drainage lines in Harem after flash floods, placed warning signs, and towed a stranded vehicle in Saraqib, the channel reported.
Local media added that a house collapsed Monday in Maghar al-Hammam, a village in southern Idlib, due to the downpour. No casualties were reported.
Authorities have urged residents nationwide to remain vigilant as Syria endures days of heavy rain and snowfall, warning against approaching flood channels and valleys.
