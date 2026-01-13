403
U.S. Congressman Seeks to Authorize Greenland Takeover
(MENAFN) A Republican-led proposal to make Greenland the 51st U.S. state has ignited fierce debate in Washington and abroad, intensifying President Donald Trump’s controversial campaign to bring the Danish territory under American control.
The Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, filed Monday by Representative Randy Fine of Florida, empowers the president to take “whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland” and requires a formal plan to Congress for eventual statehood.
“Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore – it is a vital national security asset,” Fine declared in a press release. “Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States.”
Trump last week argued that annexation was essential to counter Russia and China, warning the island could fall under their influence if Washington failed to act.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that acquiring Greenland remains a priority, though she offered no timeline. Media outlets reported that Trump has instructed military leaders to draft options for a possible invasion, following U.S. intervention in Venezuela.
The bill’s prospects in Congress are uncertain. Critics across party lines have voiced alarm: Senator Rand Paul cautioned the plan would likely backfire, while Senator Chris Murphy warned that seizing Greenland by force would “end NATO.”
Denmark has flatly rejected the idea. Ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen said Greenland’s future rests with its people, noting that a 2008 referendum overwhelmingly supported continued self-rule within the Kingdom.
China has accused Trump of using Beijing and Moscow as “pretexts” for expanding U.S. influence in the Arctic, where seven of eight nations are NATO members. Russian officials, meanwhile, condemned growing militarization in the region, stressing Greenland’s fate “must be determined by its citizens.”
