US Urges Citizens To Leave Iran

2026-01-13 04:00:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, according to a media report on Tuesday.

“Leave Iran now,” the US stated in an alert published on its“virtual embassy” website for Iran.“Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government assistance,” CBC News reported.

The alert advised:“For US citizens unable to leave Iran, find a secure location, stock up on food and other essential items, and remain aware of your surroundings.”

Violent demonstrations, fuelled by economic hardship and the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial, have spread across several cities and entered their third week.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from countries maintaining commercial ties with Iran.

Earlier, Trump warned Iranian officials that the United States would intervene to support protesters if they were suppressed.

In response, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that regional US military bases and Israel would be considered“legitimate targets” should America strike the Islamic Republic.

Pajhwok Afghan News

