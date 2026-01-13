403
Araghchi: Iran More Battle-Ready Than Twelve-Day Israel War
(MENAFN) Iran's readiness for military confrontation now exceeds its preparedness during last year's 12-day conflict with Israel, though Tehran still prioritizes diplomacy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Monday.
The declaration follows repeated warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump about potential military action in response to Tehran's handling of violent protests that have convulsed the nation. Iran maintains Washington and West Jerusalem orchestrated the unrest.
"We do not seek war, but we are prepared for war, and we are even more prepared than the previous twelve-day war," Araghchi told assembled foreign diplomats in Tehran.
The foreign minister emphasized Iran remains open to dialogue under specific conditions. "We are also prepared for negotiations, but negotiations that are fair, honorable, and from an equal position, with mutual respect, and based on mutual interests," he stated, insisting any discussions must proceed in good faith and "not orders and dictations."
The turmoil erupted in late December following the Iranian rial's steep decline and mounting economic pressures intensified by international sanctions. What initially appeared as demonstrations over living costs quickly metastasized into Iran's most severe domestic crisis in recent memory, engulfing numerous cities.
Tehran alleges "Terrorists" infiltrated the demonstrations, setting fire to scores of mosques, medical facilities, government offices, and other structures while killing hundreds of civilians and security forces in what officials characterized as "ISIS-like violence."
Araghchi accused the U.S. and Israel of playing a "big hand" in engineering the chaos. Iranian intelligence intercepted audio communications containing instructions for armed operatives embedded within crowds to target protesters, bystanders, and security personnel, the foreign minister revealed.
Relations among Tehran, Washington, and West Jerusalem have remained volatile since last summer's hostilities, when American forces joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear installations. Trump has justified the assault as preventing nuclear weapons development—allegations Iran categorically rejects.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday, the president suggested his administration is weighing intervention options against Iran while acknowledging the Islamic Republic has initiated diplomatic outreach.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday, the president suggested his administration is weighing intervention options against Iran while acknowledging the Islamic Republic has initiated diplomatic outreach.
