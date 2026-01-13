403
Cuban president says talks with US limited to migration issues
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday stated that his government is not engaging with the United States beyond technical discussions on migration, amid rising tensions between the two nations.
Díaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba remains open to dialogue with US administrations under principles of “sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of international law, and mutual benefit and without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence.”
He added, “As history demonstrates, for US-Cuba relations to progress, they must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion.”
Addressing US policies toward his country, Díaz-Canel criticized the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 and said the American “blockade” does not affect Cubans living in the US. He noted that Cuba continues to comply with existing bilateral migration agreements.
The remarks came after US President Donald Trump named Cuba among potential targets following a military operation in Venezuela, declaring that the Caribbean nation “is ready to fall” and would no longer receive Venezuelan oil or financial support.
