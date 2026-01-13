Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Permits Mexico to Supply Oil to Cuba

2026-01-13 02:45:17
(MENAFN) The United States is allowing Mexico to deliver oil to Cuba, even though President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that "no more oil" would reach the island nation, a news agency reported Monday.

Trump wrote: "There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!" while urging Havana to seek a new agreement before "it is too late."

Nevertheless, Washington is authorizing Mexico to provide oil to the Caribbean country, according to the outlet, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and another American official.

The report noted that, due to Cuba’s worsening economic situation, the country had been reselling oil imported from Venezuela before the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, making continued oil shipments essential.

The US official emphasized that Washington does not aim for Cuba’s government to collapse but instead hopes to negotiate with Havana about altering its communist system.

Trump recently listed Cuba among potential future targets following the Venezuela operation, asserting the island nation "is ready to fall."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated Monday that his government is not currently engaging with the US administration except on technical migration issues amid rising tensions.

Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed his country’s sovereignty over oil imports, declaring on Sunday that Cuba is free to trade with any nation willing to do so.

