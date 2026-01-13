403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Permits Mexico to Supply Oil to Cuba
(MENAFN) The United States is allowing Mexico to deliver oil to Cuba, even though President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that "no more oil" would reach the island nation, a news agency reported Monday.
Trump wrote: "There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!" while urging Havana to seek a new agreement before "it is too late."
Nevertheless, Washington is authorizing Mexico to provide oil to the Caribbean country, according to the outlet, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and another American official.
The report noted that, due to Cuba’s worsening economic situation, the country had been reselling oil imported from Venezuela before the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, making continued oil shipments essential.
The US official emphasized that Washington does not aim for Cuba’s government to collapse but instead hopes to negotiate with Havana about altering its communist system.
Trump recently listed Cuba among potential future targets following the Venezuela operation, asserting the island nation "is ready to fall."
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated Monday that his government is not currently engaging with the US administration except on technical migration issues amid rising tensions.
Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed his country’s sovereignty over oil imports, declaring on Sunday that Cuba is free to trade with any nation willing to do so.
Trump wrote: "There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!" while urging Havana to seek a new agreement before "it is too late."
Nevertheless, Washington is authorizing Mexico to provide oil to the Caribbean country, according to the outlet, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and another American official.
The report noted that, due to Cuba’s worsening economic situation, the country had been reselling oil imported from Venezuela before the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, making continued oil shipments essential.
The US official emphasized that Washington does not aim for Cuba’s government to collapse but instead hopes to negotiate with Havana about altering its communist system.
Trump recently listed Cuba among potential future targets following the Venezuela operation, asserting the island nation "is ready to fall."
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated Monday that his government is not currently engaging with the US administration except on technical migration issues amid rising tensions.
Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed his country’s sovereignty over oil imports, declaring on Sunday that Cuba is free to trade with any nation willing to do so.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment