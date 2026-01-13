403
Trump Signals Willingness to Pursue Diplomacy with Iran
(MENAFN) The White House confirmed Monday that President Donald Trump remains receptive to diplomatic engagement with Iran, even as he maintains threats of military action should Tehran's security forces violently suppress demonstrators.
Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated Trump stands ready to execute his warnings of strikes against Iranian installations if protesters face attacks from government personnel, though she stressed diplomatic solutions remain Washington's preferred approach.
"One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief, diplomacy is always the first option for the president," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.
"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately. I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the president has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran," Leavitt added.
The remarks came as Iran witnessed pro-government demonstrations across multiple cities Monday, countering anti-government protests now entering their 16th consecutive day amid deteriorating economic circumstances nationwide.
In the capital, supporters assembled at Enghelab Square—a major intersection adjacent to the University of Tehran—displaying Iranian flags and "condemning recent violence" in public spaces, a correspondent reported from the scene.
Rally participants urged authorities to tackle economic hardships while denouncing what they characterized as "foreign interference" in Iranian internal matters. Similar gatherings occurred in Kerman, Zahedan, and Birjand throughout eastern regions of the country.
Tehran has repeatedly blamed Washington and Israel for supporting what Iranian leadership labels "armed rioters," groups allegedly responsible for multiple attacks in public venues nationwide.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry reported Monday the confiscation of 273 weapons and the detention of three individuals during an inspection of an international cargo vehicle traveling through Iranian territory, a news agency stated.
Authorities announced the capture of a five-person "terrorist cell" with connections to a prohibited Kurdish political organization in Khorramabad.
Security forces also apprehended 15 individuals suspected of ties to Persian-language opposition media outlets broadcasting from foreign locations.
