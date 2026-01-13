403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Evacuates Embassy Non‑Essential Staff in Iran
(MENAFN) Non-essential personnel stationed at the French Embassy in Iran have evacuated the nation, according to Monday media accounts.
French media outlets, citing anonymous sources, confirmed the departures commenced Sunday, though precise evacuation numbers remain undisclosed as nationwide demonstrations persist across Iran.
The country has endured relentless protest waves erupting last month, initially sparked Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar by the Iranian rial's sharp devaluation and spiraling economic hardship. Unrest subsequently swept through numerous additional municipalities.
Authorities have released no official death counts from the ongoing turmoil, but HRANA, a US-based human rights organization, calculates the fatality toll has climbed to at least 544, encompassing both security personnel and demonstrators, with over 1,000 sustaining injuries.
HRANA further documented that at least 10,681 individuals have been detained throughout protests spanning 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities across all 31 provinces.
French media outlets, citing anonymous sources, confirmed the departures commenced Sunday, though precise evacuation numbers remain undisclosed as nationwide demonstrations persist across Iran.
The country has endured relentless protest waves erupting last month, initially sparked Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar by the Iranian rial's sharp devaluation and spiraling economic hardship. Unrest subsequently swept through numerous additional municipalities.
Authorities have released no official death counts from the ongoing turmoil, but HRANA, a US-based human rights organization, calculates the fatality toll has climbed to at least 544, encompassing both security personnel and demonstrators, with over 1,000 sustaining injuries.
HRANA further documented that at least 10,681 individuals have been detained throughout protests spanning 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities across all 31 provinces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment