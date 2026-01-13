Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Evacuates Embassy Non‑Essential Staff in Iran

(MENAFN) Non-essential personnel stationed at the French Embassy in Iran have evacuated the nation, according to Monday media accounts.

French media outlets, citing anonymous sources, confirmed the departures commenced Sunday, though precise evacuation numbers remain undisclosed as nationwide demonstrations persist across Iran.

The country has endured relentless protest waves erupting last month, initially sparked Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar by the Iranian rial's sharp devaluation and spiraling economic hardship. Unrest subsequently swept through numerous additional municipalities.

Authorities have released no official death counts from the ongoing turmoil, but HRANA, a US-based human rights organization, calculates the fatality toll has climbed to at least 544, encompassing both security personnel and demonstrators, with over 1,000 sustaining injuries.

HRANA further documented that at least 10,681 individuals have been detained throughout protests spanning 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities across all 31 provinces.

