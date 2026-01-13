403
Axis Communications launches next-generation intelligent security products at Intersec Dubai 2026
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE – 12 January 2026 – At Intersec Dubai 2026, Axis Communications, the leading manufacturer of network security and surveillance solutions, is raising the bar for intelligent, mission-critical surveillance by showcasing a range of newly released and upcoming innovations, including advanced PTZ, radar and explosion-protected cameras built to perform in complex urban and hazardous industrial environments.
The product line-up being showcased at Intersec Dubai 2026 includes:
•A next-generation PTZ camera with Laser Focus technology for precise tracking and monitoring in large outdoor areas (AXIS Q6088-E PTZ Camera).
•A radar and PTZ camera combination that delivers next-level detection and visual verification with radar-video fusion technology in all conditions (AXIS D2123-VE Radar with AXIS Q6358-LE PTZ Camera).
•An upcoming explosion-protected PTZ camera designed for hazardous environments where safety is critical (AXIS X1100 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera).
•A global shutter camera for capturing sharp, distortion-free images of fast-moving objects in traffic and enforcement scenarios (AXIS P1486-LE Global Shutter Camera).
Intersec Dubai 2026 takes place from 12 to 14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together security, safety and technology leaders from across the Middle East and beyond. The event serves as a key platform for organisations to explore new innovations, address evolving challenges and share insights into the future of intelligent security.
At this year’s exhibition, Axis is demonstrating how continuous product innovation, grounded in image excellence, precision detection, edge intelligence and safety-driven design, supports smarter decision-making, stronger protection and safer operations across sectors such as critical infrastructure, transportation, industry and urban environments. By combining video, radar, audio and analytics within an open ecosystem, Axis solutions are designed to deliver actionable insight that goes beyond traditional surveillance.
These capabilities are demonstrated across the products on show at the Axis stand, starting with solutions designed for demanding outdoor environments where image quality, speed and reliability are essential.
Precision redefined for outdoor surveillance: AXIS Q6088-E PTZ Camera
AXIS Q6088-E PTZ Camera represents the next evolution of the Q60 Series, replacing the AXIS Q6075 and Q6078 models. Built for demanding outdoor environments, this advanced PTZ camera introduces Laser Focus technology, enabling fast, accurate and repeatable focusing, even when tracking fast-moving objects or monitoring wide areas.
With enhanced imaging performance and smooth PTZ control, AXIS Q6088-E is well suited to applications such as city surveillance, transportation hubs and critical infrastructure, where precision and reliability are essential.
Key features include:
•4K resolution with a light-sensitive sensor for clear, detailed images
•Precise laser focus with 34x optical zoom for accurate tracking
•Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR for reliable performance in challenging light
•AI-powered analytics supported by ARTPEC-9, including AXIS Object Analytics running on the edge
•Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault and hardware-based protection
Next-level radar-video fusion for unrivalled detection and surveillance: AXIS D2123-VE Radar with AXIS Q6358-LE PTZ Camera
Axis is introducing a breakthrough in intelligent surveillance through next-level radar-video fusion technology that combines AXIS D2123-VE Radar with highly compatible ARTPEC-9 PTZ cameras, including AXIS Q6358-LE. This innovative combination delivers exceptional accuracy and seamless autotracking for mission-critical security applications.
AXIS D2123-VE provides reliable 270° detection and classification, independent of lighting or weather conditions. This radar intelligence fuses seamlessly with AXIS Q6358-LE PTZ Camera to deliver powerful, coordinated surveillance capabilities. These include double-knock verification, where both radar and PTZ confirm detections before an alarm is triggered, significantly reducing false alerts. Radar-guided autotracking enables smooth, persistent tracking of objects, while simplified integration allows the solution to be managed through the PTZ interface using a single IP address.
At Intersec Dubai 2026, Axis is highlighting how this solution enhances perimeter protection, virtually eliminates false alarms and supports proactive security strategies. Real-world use case videos will be shown at the Critical Infrastructure pod, demonstrating how radar and PTZ work together to deliver reliable detection and visual verification in demanding environments.
Key features include:
•Reliable 270° radar detection and classification, 24/7
•Unparalleled accuracy through double-knock verification by radar and PTZ
•Seamless, intelligent autotracking for continuous and smooth surveillance
•Simplified integration managed through a single IP address
•Support for proactive perimeter protection strategies
Safety where failure is not an option: AXIS X1100 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera
Axis Communications is also presenting its upcoming AXIS X1100 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera, purpose-built for Zone 1 and Division 1 hazardous environments and certified to ATEX, IECEx and NRTL standards.
Delivering outstanding 4K image quality with 31x optical zoom, AXIS X1100 enables early detection of potential safety risks in combustible and high-risk environments. Video-based smoke and fire detection supports early intervention, helping operators prevent incidents before they escalate.
Powered by ARTPEC-9, Axis’s latest system-on-chip, the camera supports the AV1 video codec and delivers accelerated edge performance for advanced analytics. Applications such as AXIS Object Analytics enable detection of people in restricted areas and support safety compliance through PPE and hard-hat detection.
Designed for extreme durability, the camera features a marine-grade stainless steel housing and operates in temperatures ranging from -60°C to 60°C. It supports Ethernet and fibre connectivity with 110–230V power, while Axis Edge Vault provides hardware-based protection with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage, safeguarding devices throughout their lifecycle.
