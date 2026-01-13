403
Former Georgian Premier Gets Sentenced for Money Laundering
(MENAFN) The Georgian prosecutor general’s office announced Monday that Irakli Garibashvili, who previously served as prime minister from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2024, pleaded guilty to money laundering and received a five-year prison sentence.
According to the official statement, "The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has signed a plea agreement with the accused Irakli Garibashvili, according to which the former prime minister was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for the crime under Article 194, part three of the Criminal Code of Georgia."
In addition to the prison term, Garibashvili was fined 1 million lari (approximately $370,000), while assets obtained through illicit activities were confiscated by the state.
The office noted: "Irakli Garibashvili admits the crime and agrees with the terms of the plea agreement. The court has already satisfied the motion of the prosecutor's office on plea agreement."
Investigators revealed that between 2019 and 2024, Garibashvili unlawfully engaged in business operations and falsified income declarations.
The case originated from an October 2023 operation in which Georgian special services seized more than $7 million during searches of the residences of several former officials, including Garibashvili.
