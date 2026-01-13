403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cuban President Rejects Broader US Engagement
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced Monday that his government is not currently engaging with the US administration beyond technical migration discussions, amid escalating tensions between the two nations.
Diaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba remains open to dialogue with American administrations, including the current US government, but only under conditions of "sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of international law, and mutual benefit and without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence."
He stressed that “for US-Cuba relations to progress, they must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion.”
Addressing the longstanding American "blockade," Diaz-Canel argued that the policy is "unrelated" to Cubans living in the US.
He also criticized the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, which grants Cuban nationals arriving after January 1959 eligibility for permanent residency after one year, regardless of entry method. “They are now victims of changing policies toward migrants and the betrayal of Miami politicians,” he said.
Diaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba continues to fully comply with existing bilateral migration agreements.
His remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who recently named Cuba as a possible future target after the Venezuela military operation, declaring the Caribbean nation “is ready to fall.” Trump also stated that Cuba will no longer receive oil or financial backing from Venezuela.
Diaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba remains open to dialogue with American administrations, including the current US government, but only under conditions of "sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of international law, and mutual benefit and without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence."
He stressed that “for US-Cuba relations to progress, they must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion.”
Addressing the longstanding American "blockade," Diaz-Canel argued that the policy is "unrelated" to Cubans living in the US.
He also criticized the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, which grants Cuban nationals arriving after January 1959 eligibility for permanent residency after one year, regardless of entry method. “They are now victims of changing policies toward migrants and the betrayal of Miami politicians,” he said.
Diaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba continues to fully comply with existing bilateral migration agreements.
His remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who recently named Cuba as a possible future target after the Venezuela military operation, declaring the Caribbean nation “is ready to fall.” Trump also stated that Cuba will no longer receive oil or financial backing from Venezuela.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment