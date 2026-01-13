403
EU Warns Musk’s X Over Grok
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Monday demanded that Elon Musk’s social media platform X take immediate steps to curb the spread of sexually explicit deepfake material generated by its artificial intelligence tool Grok, warning of possible regulatory measures if the company fails to act.
“If they don’t act, we will,” spokesperson Paula Pinho declared, referencing recent remarks by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who condemned the use of AI to produce sexualized images of women and children.
Von der Leyen said she was “appalled” that technology platforms allow users “to digitally undress women and children online,” describing the practice as “unthinkable” and stressing that the damage caused by deepfakes is “very real.”
She added: “We will not be outsourcing child protection and consent to Silicon Valley. If they don’t act, we will.”
The warning comes amid growing controversy surrounding Grok, the chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into X, after reports that it has been exploited to generate and distribute abusive sexual content.
Pinho emphasized that accountability rests with the company running the platform, which serves millions of users. “It is up to this company to address this, indeed appalling situation. Otherwise, indeed, we will act... This is a very concrete call for the company, which is responsible for these deepfakes, to address it,” she said.
Another Commission spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, firmly dismissed attempts to portray the issue as one of free speech, underscoring that the matter concerns protection from harmful and abusive content.
