403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia, Indonesia Block Grok
(MENAFN) Malaysia and Indonesia have become the first nations to restrict access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot created by Elon Musk’s xAI, after regulators cited its misuse in producing manipulated, sexually explicit, and non-consensual imagery.
The bans highlight mounting international alarm over the exploitation of generative AI technologies. Grok, available through Musk’s social media platform X, has faced backlash for generating altered sexual content, including depictions involving women and children.
Indonesia’s Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid stated Saturday that non-consensual sexual deepfakes amount to a grave breach of human rights, dignity, and online safety.
The ministry emphasized that the restriction is intended to safeguard women, children, and the broader public from AI-generated fake pornographic material.
Alexander Sabar, director general of digital space supervision, explained in a separate statement that early investigations revealed Grok lacked sufficient protections to stop users from creating and distributing pornographic content using authentic photos of Indonesian citizens. He warned that such practices threaten privacy, image rights, and can cause psychological, social, and reputational damage.
Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission announced a temporary suspension of Grok following repeated misuse of the chatbot to generate obscene and non-consensual manipulated images, including those involving women and minors.
The regulator noted that recent notices sent to X Corp. and xAI requesting stronger safeguards largely resulted in responses dependent on user-reporting systems.
It added that access will remain blocked until effective protections are established, describing the move as both preventive and proportionate while legal and regulatory procedures continue.
The bans highlight mounting international alarm over the exploitation of generative AI technologies. Grok, available through Musk’s social media platform X, has faced backlash for generating altered sexual content, including depictions involving women and children.
Indonesia’s Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid stated Saturday that non-consensual sexual deepfakes amount to a grave breach of human rights, dignity, and online safety.
The ministry emphasized that the restriction is intended to safeguard women, children, and the broader public from AI-generated fake pornographic material.
Alexander Sabar, director general of digital space supervision, explained in a separate statement that early investigations revealed Grok lacked sufficient protections to stop users from creating and distributing pornographic content using authentic photos of Indonesian citizens. He warned that such practices threaten privacy, image rights, and can cause psychological, social, and reputational damage.
Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission announced a temporary suspension of Grok following repeated misuse of the chatbot to generate obscene and non-consensual manipulated images, including those involving women and minors.
The regulator noted that recent notices sent to X Corp. and xAI requesting stronger safeguards largely resulted in responses dependent on user-reporting systems.
It added that access will remain blocked until effective protections are established, describing the move as both preventive and proportionate while legal and regulatory procedures continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment