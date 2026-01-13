403
Russia Blasts Foreign Meddling Attempts in Iran Internal Affairs
(MENAFN) Russia's top security official denounced what Moscow characterized as external interference in Iranian internal matters during a telephone exchange with Tehran's security chief.
Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, "resolutely condemned another attempt by external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran," the Security Council press service announced.
Shoigu offered sympathies to Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, regarding "numerous victims" stemming from recent incidents within the nation, the conversation revealed.
The Russian official signaled Moscow's preparedness to advance bilateral partnership under the Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, executed by the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 17, 2025.
Both officials committed to sustained communication for aligning their stances on shared security challenges.
Last year's strategic partnership accord cemented expanding defense and economic connections between Moscow and Tehran. Western governments have repeatedly scrutinized this alliance, particularly the convergence of both nations' military strategies and procurement activities.
The telephone discussion occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, with both countries facing international pressure over their collaborative defense arrangements. Neither party disclosed specific details regarding the "external forces" referenced or the nature of alleged interference attempts.
