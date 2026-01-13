403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO urges global support for medical evacuations from Gaza
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday reported that more than 18,500 individuals in Gaza remain in urgent need of medical evacuation, calling on countries to open their doors to patients in critical condition.
"Last week, WHO supported the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 36 companions from Gaza to Jordan, for trauma care and treatment for cancer, gastrointestinal, renal, immunological, and other serious conditions," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media.
He thanked Jordan for its continued support, noting, "Since Oct 2023, more than 10,700 patients have been evacuated from Gaza for specialized treatment in over 30 countries. However, over 18,500 people, including 4,000 children, still urgently need medical evacuation."
Tedros urged additional countries to accept patients from Gaza and called for the resumption of medical evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The appeal comes amid ongoing violence in Gaza. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have reportedly killed over 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000, leaving much of the enclave in ruins. Despite a ceasefire beginning Oct. 10, attacks have continued, resulting in 442 additional deaths and 1,236 injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
"Last week, WHO supported the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 36 companions from Gaza to Jordan, for trauma care and treatment for cancer, gastrointestinal, renal, immunological, and other serious conditions," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media.
He thanked Jordan for its continued support, noting, "Since Oct 2023, more than 10,700 patients have been evacuated from Gaza for specialized treatment in over 30 countries. However, over 18,500 people, including 4,000 children, still urgently need medical evacuation."
Tedros urged additional countries to accept patients from Gaza and called for the resumption of medical evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The appeal comes amid ongoing violence in Gaza. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have reportedly killed over 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000, leaving much of the enclave in ruins. Despite a ceasefire beginning Oct. 10, attacks have continued, resulting in 442 additional deaths and 1,236 injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment