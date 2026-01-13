403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Co-owner gets detained following deadly Crans-Montana New Year fire
(MENAFN) A Swiss court has ordered the provisional detention of a co-owner of a bar where a New Year’s Eve fire killed 40 people and injured over 100, citing concerns that he might flee the country, according to a court statement Monday.
The Valais Court of Compulsory Measures said it acted on a request from the public prosecutor’s office to place Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the bar Le Constellation, in pretrial detention for an initial three-month period. The court noted that the risk of flight was the sole reason cited by prosecutors to justify detention.
However, the court indicated that detention could be lifted if alternative measures requested by the prosecution, such as financial guarantees, are implemented. It stated that such measures could sufficiently address the flight risk, but finalizing them requires detailed review.
Until then, detention remains in effect.
The court stressed that pretrial detention is a procedural step to ensure the investigation proceeds properly and does not constitute punishment. Moretti, like all suspects, is presumed innocent until a final conviction, should one occur.
The investigation targets Jacques Moretti and his wife, Jessica Moretti, and includes allegations of “negligent homicide, negligent personal injury, and negligent arson.” Authorities highlighted that the bar had not undergone its required annual safety inspections for the past five years.
Speaking last week, Nicolas Feraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, said all sparkler candles—identified as the likely cause of the fire—are now banned inside public venues.
The Valais Court of Compulsory Measures said it acted on a request from the public prosecutor’s office to place Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the bar Le Constellation, in pretrial detention for an initial three-month period. The court noted that the risk of flight was the sole reason cited by prosecutors to justify detention.
However, the court indicated that detention could be lifted if alternative measures requested by the prosecution, such as financial guarantees, are implemented. It stated that such measures could sufficiently address the flight risk, but finalizing them requires detailed review.
Until then, detention remains in effect.
The court stressed that pretrial detention is a procedural step to ensure the investigation proceeds properly and does not constitute punishment. Moretti, like all suspects, is presumed innocent until a final conviction, should one occur.
The investigation targets Jacques Moretti and his wife, Jessica Moretti, and includes allegations of “negligent homicide, negligent personal injury, and negligent arson.” Authorities highlighted that the bar had not undergone its required annual safety inspections for the past five years.
Speaking last week, Nicolas Feraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, said all sparkler candles—identified as the likely cause of the fire—are now banned inside public venues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment