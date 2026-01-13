403
Israeli attacks in Gaza kill three despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and another injured in new Israeli attacks in southern Gaza on Monday, marking a breach of last year’s ceasefire, according to medical sources.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli quadcopter drone struck individuals in the al-Balad area of Khan Younis, the sources told reports. Additionally, a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Batn al-Sameen area of Khan Younis, both locations reportedly within zones from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.
The incidents followed a series of airstrikes and gunfire across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.
As stated by reports, Israeli operations since October 2023 have killed over 71,400 people, predominantly women and children, and injured more than 171,000, leaving the Gaza enclave heavily damaged.
Despite the ceasefire, attacks have persisted, resulting in the deaths of 442 Palestinians and injuries to over 1,200 others, according to Health Ministry figures.
