Syrian army warns of violent response to SDF deployment in Aleppo
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army on Monday denounced the deployment of armed groups by the YPG/SDF in eastern Aleppo, describing it as a “dangerous escalation” and warning that any hostile actions would trigger a “violent response.”
“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” the army’s Operations Command said in an official statement.
According to the command, intelligence indicates that the reinforcements include fighters affiliated with the PKK terrorist organization as well as remnants of the former regime.
“We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation,” the statement added.
A military source told reports that new Syrian Army units have been deployed to positions in Deir Hafer and Maskanah in the eastern Aleppo countryside.
Since Tuesday, SDF forces have shelled residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, resulting in 24 fatalities, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of approximately 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.
The developments come after prior agreements aimed at integrating the SDF into state institutions. In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced a framework reaffirming the country’s territorial unity while rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities and the SDF signed an accord covering the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods. The agreement stipulated that both districts would remain administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting local particularities, prohibited armed manifestations, restricted weapons to internal security forces, and required SDF military forces to withdraw to areas east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.
