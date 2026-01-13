403
Trump signals interest in exploring diplomacy With Iran
(MENAFN) The White House confirmed Monday that President Donald Trump “has an interest” in pursuing diplomatic engagement with Iran, even as tensions across the country remain high.
Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that while Trump is “unafraid” to act militarily against Iranian targets if demonstrators are attacked, his preferred approach is to explore negotiations with Tehran.
"One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table. And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief, diplomacy is always the first option for the president," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.
She added that public statements from Iranian authorities differ significantly from private messages received by Washington, noting, "I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages. However, with that said, the president has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran."
The announcement coincides with ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Iran, which entered their sixteenth day over worsening economic conditions. Pro-government rallies were reported in multiple cities, including Tehran, Kerman, Zahedan, and Birjand. In the capital, crowds gathered at Enghelab Square near the University of Tehran, waving national flags and “condemning recent violence” in public areas, according to reports.
Participants called on authorities to address economic grievances while rejecting what they described as “foreign interference” in Iran’s domestic affairs. Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they term “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks across the country.
