US, Germany hold talks on strengthening supply chain security
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from the United States and Germany held talks in Washington on Monday, focusing on a range of shared global security concerns, according to official statements.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss ways to reinforce supply chain resilience, curb Venezuela’s influence as a regional center for what were described as hostile actors, and push forward diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to the briefing, both officials underscored a shared position on Iran, emphasizing "the importance of denying Iran the ability to develop or obtain a nuclear weapon."
The discussions also highlighted the broader strategic relationship between the two countries, with both sides reaffirming their intention to further strengthen cooperation between Washington and Berlin across these priority areas, as stated by officials.
