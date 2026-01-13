403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO allies discuss "next steps" to ensure Arctic security—NATO chief
(MENAFN) NATO’s leadership has confirmed that member states are holding talks on further actions aimed at protecting stability in the Arctic, amid growing concern that increased accessibility could encourage greater involvement from Russia and China, according to statements made on Monday.
Speaking during a joint appearance with Croatia’s prime minister in Zagreb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Arctic security is now a shared priority across the alliance.
He stressed that melting ice and emerging maritime routes have heightened strategic risks in the region.
"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active. And as you know, there are eight Arctic countries, " Rutte told reporters.
He pointed out that seven of the eight Arctic nations — the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden — are members of NATO, leaving Russia as the sole Arctic state outside the alliance. He also highlighted China’s expanding involvement, despite the country having no territorial claim in the region.
"By now, China has almost become a sort of Arctic country, and not geographically, but at least by the sheer amount of their activities and interest in the region," Rutte said.
According to Rutte, NATO completed internal deliberations last year focused on improving coordination among its Arctic members. The alliance is now moving toward implementing concrete steps based on those discussions.
"Currently, we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow-up on those discussions to make sure that, as an alliance, we do everything, collectively and through our individual allies, to make sure that the Arctic stays safe, as we all agree that has to be a priority," he said.
Rutte added that NATO’s involvement in Arctic affairs has deepened since 2025, following requests from its northern members. He described the Arctic as "a vital part of NATO territory."
His comments come as reports indicate that several European states are preparing to strengthen their military footprint in Greenland, with the initiative reportedly spearheaded by the United Kingdom and Germany.
"You've seen some announcements by the Brits and the Germans," Rutte said. "Today we are working now together to see how we can basically together as an alliance… build that next step."
Speaking during a joint appearance with Croatia’s prime minister in Zagreb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that Arctic security is now a shared priority across the alliance.
He stressed that melting ice and emerging maritime routes have heightened strategic risks in the region.
"All allies agree on the importance of the Arctic and Arctic security, because we know that with sea lanes opening up, there is a risk that the Russians and the Chinese will be more active. And as you know, there are eight Arctic countries, " Rutte told reporters.
He pointed out that seven of the eight Arctic nations — the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden — are members of NATO, leaving Russia as the sole Arctic state outside the alliance. He also highlighted China’s expanding involvement, despite the country having no territorial claim in the region.
"By now, China has almost become a sort of Arctic country, and not geographically, but at least by the sheer amount of their activities and interest in the region," Rutte said.
According to Rutte, NATO completed internal deliberations last year focused on improving coordination among its Arctic members. The alliance is now moving toward implementing concrete steps based on those discussions.
"Currently, we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow-up on those discussions to make sure that, as an alliance, we do everything, collectively and through our individual allies, to make sure that the Arctic stays safe, as we all agree that has to be a priority," he said.
Rutte added that NATO’s involvement in Arctic affairs has deepened since 2025, following requests from its northern members. He described the Arctic as "a vital part of NATO territory."
His comments come as reports indicate that several European states are preparing to strengthen their military footprint in Greenland, with the initiative reportedly spearheaded by the United Kingdom and Germany.
"You've seen some announcements by the Brits and the Germans," Rutte said. "Today we are working now together to see how we can basically together as an alliance… build that next step."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment