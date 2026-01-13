Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Surges to USD4,610 Per Ounce

2026-01-13 12:43:47
(MENAFN) Gold surged to an unprecedented all-time peak of $4,610.83 per ounce Monday, jumping approximately 2.2% as market participants rushed toward traditional safe-haven assets following a cascade of geopolitical upheaval and policy turbulence.

The precious metal stabilized near $4,608.2 per ounce by 1320 GMT after establishing the historic record, representing a staggering 71.5% gain over the previous twelve months.

Silver mirrored the dramatic rally, skyrocketing more than 6.8% to reach $85.5—a level rarely witnessed in trading history. The white metal has exploded approximately 181% year-over-year.

Fed Independence Concerns Fuel Flight to Safety
Investor anxiety intensified over threats to the US Federal Reserve's operational independence, compounded by escalating geopolitical flashpoints in Venezuela and Iran that have rattled global markets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed Sunday evening that federal prosecutors have launched investigations into both Powell's congressional testimony and a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's Washington headquarters.

The probe, according to the Fed Chair, is the result of President Donald Trump's long-standing dissatisfaction with the Fed's unwillingness to lower interest rates as swiftly or forcefully as he has demanded.

Precious Metals Rally Reflects Crisis Mentality
The extraordinary price movements in both gold and silver underscore deepening market unease about institutional stability and international security. Traders traditionally pivot toward tangible assets during periods of heightened uncertainty surrounding central bank autonomy and cross-border tensions.

The magnitude of silver's triple-digit percentage gain particularly signals aggressive positioning by investors seeking inflation hedges and alternatives to currency-based holdings as conventional policy frameworks face unprecedented scrutiny.

