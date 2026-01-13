Google Removes AI Answers That Pose Health Risks

Google has removed certain responses generated by its AI Reviews feature after an investigation by The Guardian revealed that some answers contained incorrect or misleading medical information, Azernews reports.

One of the most concerning examples highlighted was the AI's response to the query,“What is the normal range for liver blood tests?” The AI provided users with only a set of numbers, without context or consideration of critical factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, and individual health conditions. Experts warned that such incomplete information could lead to misunderstanding or even risky health decisions.

In response, Google has disabled the AI summary feature for several medical queries, including topics related to liver health, oncology, and mental health. However, the issue remains only partially resolved: using synonymous queries, such as“LFT test reference range”, can still generate AI summaries, potentially containing the same problems.

A Google spokesperson said in an official statement:

"We do not comment on individual cases of deletion in search. Where AI summaries lack necessary context, we are working to make broad improvements and take action according to our policies where appropriate."

This incident highlights the challenges of deploying AI in sensitive fields such as healthcare, where incorrect or incomplete information can have serious consequences. Analysts note that it also underscores the importance of human oversight and verified medical sources when using AI for health-related queries.

Some observers suggest that future improvements could include personalized AI guidance, where results are tailored to a user's age, gender, and health background, combined with clear disclaimers advising consultation with healthcare professionals.