Canada Issues 'Avoid All Travel' Advisory For Iran, Venezuela & Other Countries Canadians Should Not Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the New Year 2026 began, Canada updated its country-wise travel alert for its citizens, advising Canadians to avoid travelling to a list of countries, including Iran and Venezuela, due to political tensions, flight disruptions, and internal protests.

Also Read | Canada set to launch 2 new permanent residency pathways in 2026: Details here Iran

In its advisory, Canada has asked its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran because of the ongoing nationwide demonstrations, tensions in the region,“the high risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws”.

Canada highlighted that the Iranian authorities have arrested and/or detained individuals, including foreign and dual nationals, to exert political or diplomatic influence on their governments.

“You should leave Iran if you can do so safely,” the advisory said.“Many airlines have suspended flights to and from Iran at this time, but there are overland crossing options”

“Our ability to provide consular services in Iran is extremely limited,” Canada noted.

Venezuela

In view of the heightened security, unstable political and economic situations in Venezuela, Canada has advised“avoid all travel” to the country.

“On 3 January 2026, military strikes took place on several sites in Venezuela, including military facilities, in the city of Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira,” the advisory noted.

Asking its citizens to avoid travelling to Venezuela, Canada said,“...significant level of violent crime, the risk of arbitrary detention, and the decline in basic living conditions, including shortages of medication, gasoline and water.”

| Canada immigration: Over 1 million Indians at risk of losing legal status Somalia

Canada asked its citizens to“avoid all travel” to Somalia due to the volatile security situation and the high threat of domestic terrorism.

The advisory said that if Canadians still choose to travel to Somalia despite the advisory,“be aware that you may have difficulty leaving the country should the situation deteriorate suddenly.”

“The Canadian government does not have an office in Somalia,” it noted.



Syria

Sudan

Russia

Niger

Mali

Libya

South Sudan

Iraq

Yemen

Burkina Faso

Belarus

Afghanistan

Ukraine

Haiti

Somalia

Myanmar North Korea



Nepal

Ethiopia

Burundi

Chad

Democratic Republic of Congo

Eritrea

Lebanan

Mauritania

Nigeria Papua New Guinea

Other countries on Canada's 'avoid all travel' list| Indian consulate in Toronto establishes 'one stop centre' to support women Other countries on Canada's 'avoid non-essential travel' listCanada lists India on 'high degree of caution'

Last updated on 22 December 2025, Canada has issued an“exercise a high degree of caution” in India advisory for its citizens“due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.

Canada particularly issued 'regional risk' warning for Assam and Manipur; however, it has asked its citizens to“avoid all travel” to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, because of“threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping”.

The country has also issued an“avoid all travel” states within 10 kms of Pakistan border in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan,“due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance”.