From The National Stadium To Commercial Dependence: Costa Rica And China Under Scrutiny

In 2007, Costa Rica made a decision that redefined its foreign policy: breaking relations with Taiwan and establishing them with the People's Republic of China. Then‐president Óscar Arias defended the shift as a strategic move to modernize the economy and open new markets. China responded quickly: the purchase of $300 million in government bonds, promises of infrastructure, and new lines of credit. The most visible-and most controversial-project was the construction of the National Stadium in La Sabana.

Although it was presented for years as a“gift,” the National Stadium was not a full donation. It was built by Chinese companies and financed through cooperation and credit provided by China, under conditions defined by that country. Costa Rica assumed financial and diplomatic commitments in exchange for the project.

– Approximate cost: $100 million

– Economic outcome: the stadium does not generate profit and carries high maintenance costs

– Technology transfer: minimal

– Employment: mostly temporary during construction

Economist Luis Paulino Vargas summarizes it clearly:“The project was politically flashy but economically irrelevant for the country's productive development.” His statement captures the central dilemma: China gained visibility; Costa Rica assumed a costly project with limited return.

China's presence in Central America follows a clear strategy: infrastructure in exchange for political influence and commercial access. Panama, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador followed Costa Rica's path, all with similar projects.

Costa Rica was the pioneer, but also the first case where it became evident that the visibility of these works does not guarantee structural benefits. The question is whether the country negotiated strategically-or improvised.

The 2011 Free Trade Agreement boosted trade but also deepened dependence.

– Access to technology and machinery

– Higher overall trade volume

– Opportunities for specific sectors

– Growing trade deficit: in 2023, imports reached $3.39 billion, while exports totaled only $402.7 million

– Dependence on strategic inputs

– Unequal competition for local industries

ECLAC warns that small economies must avoid“highly concentrated trade relationships that compromise productive autonomy.” Costa Rica appears to be moving in that direction.

With more than 170 years of presence, the Chinese community is part of Costa Rica's social fabric. Estimates range from 9,000 to 45,000 people, many of them Costa Rican citizens. Their contribution to commerce is undeniable, though tensions persist regarding unfair competition in certain sectors.

Regional experience shows that it is possible to engage with China without becoming dependent on it. Countries like El Salvador have balanced relations with the United States, Europe, and regional partners, reducing political and economic risks.

– Diversifying suppliers and markets

– Strengthening local production with added value

– Evaluating infrastructure projects based on real impact

– Reclaiming a foreign policy grounded in sovereignty, not diplomatic gestures

2007 – Break with Taiwan; establishment of relations with China

2011 – Inauguration of the National Stadium

2011 – Free Trade Agreement enters into force

2015–2023 – Sustained trade deficit

2023 – Imports from China exceed $3.39 billion

The National Stadium is the perfect metaphor for the bilateral relationship: a monumental work, diplomatically useful, but economically limited. Costa Rica should not renounce trade with China, but it must ask a fundamental question:

Is the country willing to sacrifice economic autonomy in exchange for high‐profile infrastructure and unbalanced agreements?

The future demands strategy, transparency, and a foreign policy that places the interests of the Costa Rican people first.

