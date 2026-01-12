Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 45+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, " Graft versus host disease Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ Graft Versus Host Disease Companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Graft versus host disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Graft Versus Host Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On January 08, 2026- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) announced a study follows people who have had, or will soon have, a transplant using stem cells from another person. This is known as an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) can happen after HSCT. cGVHD can cause mouth problems and more serious issues. Researchers want to study changes in the mouth that might indicate cGVHD.

On January 06, 2026- Hospital Universitario Dr. Jose E. Gonzalez conducted phase 2 clinical trial to demonstrate the effectiveness of of low-dose PT-Cy which is accessible to a population with limited resources while maintaining acceptable efficacy and safety to prevent GVHD cyclophosphamide have already demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in these types of transplants which is comparable with the standard dose and also facilitates early hematological recovery that can in turn reduce risks of infection, hospital stay and total costs for the patient.

DelveInsight's Graft Versus Host Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Graft Versus Host Disease treatment.

The leading Graft Versus Host Disease Companies such as Abbisko Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Seres Therapeutics, CytoMed Therapeutics, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, CTI BioPharma, ViGenCell Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Cellestia Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Therapeutics, Genentech, AltruBio, Orca Bio, GSK, Amgen and others. Promising Graft Versus Host Disease Therapies such as Ibrutinib, Prednisone, ruxolitinib, Axatilimab, GDC-8264, Ruxolitinib, Defibrotide, and others.

The Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Graft versus Host Disease.

Graft versus Host Disease Overview

Graft versus host disease (GVHD) is a serious complication that occurs when donor immune cells attack the recipient's body following an allogeneic stem cell or bone marrow transplant. This condition arises because the donor's immune cells, recognizing the recipient's cells as foreign, initiate an immune response against them. GVHD primarily involves T-cells from the donor graft and can be classified into two main types: acute and chronic. Acute GVHD typically develops within the first 100 days post-transplant, manifesting through symptoms like skin rashes, jaundice, liver enzyme abnormalities, and diarrhea.

Graft versus host disease Emerging Drugs

Itolizumab: Equillium

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab was launched in India in 2013 under the brand name ALZUMAB. Itolizumab received emergency use approval in India to treat cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD).

ABSK021: Abbisko Therapeutics

Pimicotinib (ABSK021), which was independently developed by Abbisko Therapeutics, is a novel, orally administered, highly selective and potent small-molecule inhibitor of CSF-1R. Abbisko is actively exploring the potential of pimicotinib in treating other indications including many types of solid tumors in clinic, and has obtained approval from NMPA to conduct a Phase II clinical study in chronic graft-versus-host disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease.

SYN-004: Theriva Biologics

SYN-004 (ribaxamase) is an oral prophylactic therapy designed to degrade certain IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the GI tract and maintain the natural balance of the gut microbiome for acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients. Allogeneic HCT recipients routinely receive long courses of IV beta-lactam antibiotics to treat infection. Antibiotic-mediated damage of the gut microbiome in allogeneic HCT recipients has been strongly associated with adverse outcomes including CDI, vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) colonization and potentially fatal bacteremia and aGVHD. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Graft versus host disease.

SER-155: Seres Therapeutics

SER-155 is an oral, investigational therapeutic comprising a fermented consortium of commensal bacteria, specifically designed to support immunocompromised patients. Its primary mechanism of action involves augmenting crucial microbiome functions that contribute to improved survival and reduced risks of infections and graft versus host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). By leveraging insights from human clinical data, SER-155 aims to fortify the gut microbiome, enhance immune function, and protect against gastrointestinal infections and bacteremia. This multifaceted approach may offer a promising solution for patients facing the challenges of stem cell transplantation. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of GvHD.

Graft versus Host Disease Companies

Abbisko Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Seres Therapeutics, CytoMed Therapeutics, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, CTI BioPharma, ViGenCell Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Cellestia Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Therapeutics, Genentech, AltruBio, Orca Bio, GSK, Amgen and others.

The Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Graft versus Host Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Graft versus Host Disease Treatment.

Graft versus Host Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Graft versus Host Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Graft versus Host Disease market.

GVHD Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Graft versus host disease products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Graft versus host disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Graft versus Host Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Graft versus Host Disease Companies- Abbisko Therapeutics, Equillium, Theriva Biologics, Seres Therapeutics, CytoMed Therapeutics, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, CTI BioPharma, ViGenCell Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Cellestia Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Therapeutics, Genentech, AltruBio, Orca Bio, GSK, Amgen and others.

Graft Versus Host Disease Therapies- Ibrutinib, Prednisone, ruxolitinib, Axatilimab, GDC-8264, Ruxolitinib, Defibrotide, and others.

Graft versus Host Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Graft versus Host Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGraft versus host disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGraft versus host disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Itolizumab: EquilliumDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ABSK021: Abbisko TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)SER-155: Seres TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsGraft versus host disease Key CompaniesGraft versus host disease Key ProductsGraft versus host disease- Unmet NeedsGraft versus host disease- Market Drivers and BarriersGraft versus host disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGraft versus host disease Analyst ViewsGraft versus host disease Key CompaniesAppendix

