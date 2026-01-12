GAIA Raises $1.9M In 30 Days In First RWA Offering, Exceeding Target By 1,900%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings (OTCMKT: GRLT), its new venture, GAIA Marketplace, is an RWA Investment platform powered by AI and Blockchain. The platform has been fully operational since December 1st, empoweringfrom all over the world to access real-world assets with cash flow through a compliant platform that meets US regulatory standards.









The launch has been supported by third-party KYC and AML provided by Sumsub and accredited investor verification provided by VerifyInvestor, owned by tZERO, reinforcing GAIA by Primior's commitment to institutional-grade compliance, investor protection, and global accessibility.

Capital Momentum: Our First RWA Offering Reaches 1900% of Initial Target

Coinciding with the platform's full activation, GAIA received strong interest from the capital market since its launch. The Lumen multifamily syndication has already secured $1,900,000 in commitments reaching 1900% of its initial funding target of $100,000.

Platform Expansion and Third-Party GP Enablement

GAIA is designed to support entrepreneurs, fund managers, and real estate operators building cash-flowing real-world assets by enabling compliant access to global capital. The successful Lumen syndication validates GAIA's platform model, demonstrating its ability to onboard sponsors, verify investors, and facilitate capital formation and allocation at scale.

GAIA is a real-world asset (RWA) Web3 investment platform providing transparent, compliant access to U.S. income-generating assets for both domestic and global investors. Through tokenized structures, fractional ownership, on-chain settlement on Ethereum and Base (L2 built by Coinbase), third-party verification, and institutional-grade compliance, GAIA bridges traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform plans to integrate AI-driven automation and analytics to enhance investor experience, compliance workflows, and scalable capital formation.

Ticker change $GRLT to $PTKN

Separately, the Company has submitted filings for its anticipated ticker change from $GRLT to $PTKN and is currently awaiting final regulatory approval.

About Primior Holdings

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: GRLT) is a holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is advancing next-generation financial solutions through Gaia, its proprietary RWA tokenization platform for private equity and real estate. As its primary business, Primior leads the execution of a growing development pipeline of over $100M. Primior Holdings is part of the broader Primior Group, which owns other business segments, including investment banking, asset management, property management, and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements and No Offer Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding the Gaia platform, market opportunity, development pipeline, and anticipated corporate actions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as“aims,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,” and“will” identify forward-looking statements. Primior Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities offering will be made only in compliance with applicable laws and definitive documentation.

