Focused On AI, Australian Investors Expect 2026 To Deliver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian investors have started the new year with an overwhelming appetite for artificial intelligence and expectations of solid returns from their increasingly global portfolios, a comprehensive new survey by stock broking firm Moomoo Australia and New Zealand reveals.

The detailed survey of more than 600 Australian investors' expectations and intentions for the year complements the release of moomoo's 2026 Market Outlook today, where our local experts and global research team analyse key trends in financial markets for the year ahead.

And this year, investors are committing to high-growth sectors, including AI – showing a willingness to maintain or increase their risk exposure – despite their keen awareness of economic risk and geopolitical worries.

The findings paint a picture of Australian investors as highly engaged, globally oriented, and increasingly sophisticated in their use of technology.

Australian investors want the help of AI

AI adoption and interest are exceptionally high, with a remarkable 92% of investors interested in leveraging AI tools for investment support. Usage is already significant, highlighting AI's rapid assimilation into the modern investors' process, with 56% using AI occasionally or regularly, while 37% are interested but not yet using it.

“It is clear investors are excited about using AI as a powerful complement, not a replacement, for human judgment. The demand is practical – investors want AI to surface ideas, summarise complex research, and identify potential risks to improve decision quality,” explains Moomoo chief executive officer Michael McCarthy.

Both AI and human advice is sought by 62% of investors, while 12% want to use AI tools only. Investors specifically want AI for basic support, such as finding investment ideas. But a sizable minority (31%) would like it to create an entire investment plan, indicating a growing trust in AI for structured financial planning.

They're focused on the US market and technology

Investors are global in their focus for 2026 with the US market their top investment intention (75% plan to increase exposure), followed closely by the Australian market (67%). This is almost the reverse of where they are currently invested, with 82% in the Australian market and 65% already invested in the US. Furthermore, ETF adoption is set to rise, with 50% planning to increase usage (and another 46% may do so). While 42% plan to increase their exposure to individual stocks.

Conviction in AI and technology remains robust: 47% will maintain their current investments in technology, while 43% plan to increase them. Only 10% plan to reduce exposure. Precious metals and cryptocurrencies are also likely choices for a third of all investors surveyed.

An appetite for risk and cautious confidence

Australian investors are cautiously confident about risk exposure in 2026: 68% plan to maintain their current risk levels, while 25% are willing to increase, but only 7% plan to reduce risk. This appetite matches their expectations of market returns of between 5% to 15% in Australia and slightly higher in the US.

“Investors plan to double down on AI and technology investments. They're looking for exposure to growth sectors of the US market, with their enthusiasm high despite geopolitical concerns. They have a growing appetite for risk to match their expectations of higher returns,” says Mr McCarthy.

Key risk areas investors say will influence their investing decisions this year are the broad economy (64%), market volatility (50%), while geopolitics is a key concern for a large minority of 47% of investors.

On the homefront, cost-of-living pressure is shaping investors' allocation but not stopping investing. About 40% plan to invest more funds in 2026, with a similar amount intending to maintain current levels, reflecting a broad refusal to pull back from markets.

Uncertain goals signal demand for guidance

While investors' expectation of returns and their willingness to invest remain strong, only half expect to achieve their investing goals in 2026. A further 39% are unsure, suggesting their need for guidance and better tools. Longer term, retirement confidence is mixed, with only 22% fully confident of meeting their goals.

“While investors are more uncertain than pessimistic, they want and need better tools and insights to manage risk and navigate a complex macro landscape to improve their confidence, whether that's a financial adviser or AI assistants in their trading platform,” explains Mr McCarthy.

About the survey

Moomoo Australia and New Zealand surveyed 642 active users of its trading platform with questions about their current investing behaviour, use of AI, investing intentions and expectations in 2026. The survey ran in-app for the first two weeks of December 2025. Respondents were Australians, mostly aged between 24 and 44 with less than five years investing experience.

About the outlook

Moomoo's 2026 market outlook was created by moomoo's international research team and local market experts, and explores the key trends and issues in global financial markets for this year. Covering the New Zealand, Australian and US economies, the outlook explores the key forces shaping markets. And from artificial intelligence to cryptocurrencies, we trace how trending sectors may perform for local investors.

About moomoo

Stock broking firm Moomoo Australia and New Zealand operates the moomoo platform, Australia's most downloaded trading app of 2025.* The moomoo AI-powered investment platform integrates global trading, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and an active trading community. It offers investors access to securities across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in eight world markets.

*Source: data, brokerage apps downloads in Australia. Note: Number of downloads in Australia are combined total downloads of Moomoo App in Australian iOS and Android stores. Due to change of App version, from 1 January 2025 to 7 November 2025, Moomoo App refers to Moomoo global app, from November 7, 2025 onwards, it refers to Moomoo Australia app. Ranking may change over time.

CONTACT: Media contact (to arrange interviews and photos) Moomoo Australia & New Zealand pr: Byron Smith..., 0411 272 701