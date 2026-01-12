No-Code AI Platforms Market Growth Opportunities, Business Scenario, Size, Share And Top Key Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)



The no-code AI platforms market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% from USD 4.9 billion in 2024 to USD 24.8 billion in 2029. The way companies create and apply AI solutions has been completely changed by no-code AI platforms. With the help of these platforms' user-friendly interfaces and visual drag-and-drop tools, people without a lot of coding experience may create AI apps. AI's democratization has accelerated innovation and uptake in a variety of industries, including data analysis and web creation.

By Offering, the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The no-code AI platforms market has transformed how businesses harness artificial intelligence without requiring deep programming skills. These platforms provide a variety of services that democratize AI development, serving diverse needs across industries. No-code AI services empower organizations to swiftly create, deploy, and manage machine learning models, effectively reducing time-to-market, enhancing model precision, and optimizing operational workflows. Moreover, they foster collaboration and broaden application scenarios, playing a pivotal role within the no-code AI ecosystem. As businesses increasingly seek agile and efficient AI solutions, these platforms continue to innovate, offering accessible tools that democratize AI capabilities and empower teams to leverage sophisticated technologies without the traditional barriers of technical expertise.

By Application, the chatbots & virtual assistants is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024.

Chatbots & virtual assistants are poised to dominate the no-code AI platforms market, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize customer interactions. These AI-driven tools can seamlessly integrate with existing systems, providing real-time support and personalized experiences across various channels. By utilizing no-code platforms, businesses can rapidly develop and deploy chatbots & virtual assistants without requiring extensive coding expertise. This democratization of AI technology empowers organizations to create bespoke solutions tailored to their specific needs, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. As the market continues to grow, chatbots & virtual assistants are expected to hold the largest share, driving innovation and competitiveness in the no-code AI landscape.

By Vertical, healthcare & life sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare & life sciences sector is anticipated to experience a rapid growth in the no-code AI platforms market. AI integration in healthcare & life sciences has facilitated the development of precision-based diagnostics, treatment protocols, and health management systems. No-code AI platforms simplify application creation, allowing healthcare professionals to tailor solutions without extensive technical skills. This democratization of AI promises personalized treatment plans, predictive analytics for disease progression, and enhanced patient outcomes. As the sector advances, no-code AI platforms will streamline operations, improve diagnosis and treatment, and drive medical innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a notable surge in the adoption of no-code AI platforms. Businesses here are increasingly leveraging these tools to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. The appeal lies in their user-friendly interfaces, which empower users without deep technical backgrounds to create and deploy AI solutions quickly. This accessibility is particularly beneficial in diverse markets across Asia-Pacific, where companies can customize AI applications to meet local needs efficiently. Moreover, the scalability and cost-effectiveness of no-code AI platforms make them particularly attractive in a region known for its rapid digital transformation and diverse economic landscapes. As adoption continues to grow, these platforms are poised to reshape industries across Asia-Pacific, from manufacturing to retail & ecommerce and beyond.

Unique Features in the No-code AI Platforms Market

No-code AI platforms typically include visual workflow or drag-and-drop interfaces that allow users to construct AI solutions by linking components such as data inputs, processing blocks, and outputs. These interfaces remove the need for writing code, enabling business users, analysts, and domain experts to design complex models and automation pipelines simply by visually arranging elements. This transforms traditionally technical processes into intuitive visual logic flows.

A defining feature of no-code AI platforms is their library of pre-built AI modules-such as text classifiers, sentiment analysis, object detection, language translation, and predictive analytics blocks. Users can select and configure these components rather than develop algorithms from scratch. This accelerates experimentation and deployment, with many platforms offering plug-and-play AI capabilities powered by underlying machine learning models.

Some platforms allow users to build or query AI systems using natural language prompts rather than technical query languages or code. This makes AI more accessible to non-technical minds, letting users describe what they want in everyday language-e.g.,“Analyze customer feedback for satisfaction trends”-and the platform interprets and executes it.

Major Highlights of the No-code AI Platforms Market

One of the most important market trends is the democratization of AI-enabling non-technical users such as business analysts, citizen developers, and domain experts to build, test, and deploy AI applications without coding expertise. This is reducing reliance on specialized data scientists and accelerating AI experimentation in enterprises.

No-code AI tools are being adopted across diverse industry verticals including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and public services. These platforms support use cases like workflow automation, predictive analytics, chatbot creation, and personalized customer insights-helping organizations address sector-specific challenges with accessible AI solutions.

Cloud-based deployment dominates the market due to its scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure cost. Cloud integration enables real-time access, collaboration, and seamless updates, making no-code AI more attractive for global enterprises and rapidly growing SMEs alike.

Top Companies in the No-code AI Platforms Market

The major No-code AI platforms providers include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), C3 AI (US), H2O. ai (US), Qlik (US), Clarifai (US), DataRobot (US), Dataiku (US), SymphonyAI (US), Altair (US), Levity (Germany), Akkio (US), Aito (Finland), Obviously AI (US), Pecan AI (Israel), Kore (US), Konverse AI (US), Yellow (US), MokeyLearn (US), Roboflow (US), NanoNets (US), Noogata (Israel), Rasa (US), Builder (UK), Appy Pie (US), Accern (US), RunwayML (US), and Bubble (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the no-code AI platforms market.

IBM (US)

IBM is a global leader in hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting, serving clients in over 175 countries. It helps businesses leverage data insights, streamline processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge. Over 4,000 government and corporate entities in sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare depend on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift for fast, efficient, and secure digital transformations. Its cutting-edge innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting provide flexible, open options for its clients. IBM's no-code AI solutions democratize AI development, allowing more users to harness AI's potential for improved efficiency, customer experiences, and decision-making across various industries. Its commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service underpins all our advancements. As a leading technology company, IBM continues to empower businesses with tools that make advanced AI accessible to all, driving progress and innovation in the digital era. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific and customers in more than 175 countries.

Microsoft (US)

Microsoft specializes in delivering a broad array of software, services, devices, and solutions designed for the intelligent cloud and edge computing era. Its offerings include comprehensive platforms and tools aimed at boosting productivity for small businesses, enhancing competitiveness for large enterprises, and increasing operational efficiency in the public sector. By prioritizing cloud-based solutions spanning software, platforms, and consulting services, Microsoft empowers organizations across diverse industries to leverage digital technologies effectively. This strategy underscores their commitment to fostering innovation and productivity while addressing the evolving needs of a global customer base. Additionally, Microsoft holds a prominent position in the no-code AI platform market, providing an extensive ecosystem for developing and deploying AI solutions without advanced coding skills. These solutions cater to sectors such as banking, finance, healthcare, and retail, enabling streamlined processes, enhanced customer experiences, and improved business outcomes through accessible AI capabilities. Microsoft offers AI Builder as part of its Power Platform. This feature empowers users to develop and deploy AI models seamlessly within Power Apps and Power Automate, catering to diverse business needs with both prebuilt and custom model options.

AWS (US)

AWS an Amazon subsidiary, leads globally in cloud computing services across 190 countries. Its expansive portfolio covers compute, storage, databases, networking, developer tools, and more, totaling over 175 services. Industries served include media, automotive, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing. With a robust presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, AWS supports businesses worldwide. AWS innovates with no-code AI platforms, enabling businesses to build applications without traditional coding. This enhances productivity and time-to-market with intuitive interfaces, AI/ML integration, and deployment automation. AWS's scalable solutions support digital transformation, emphasizing agility and cost-effectiveness for enterprises worldwide. In the No-Code AI platforms market, the company offers AppFabric, a new no-code service designed to simplify SaaS integration for enterprises. AppFabric facilitates seamless interoperability of SaaS applications without requiring organizations to develop connectors or workflows internally. This service also includes enhanced security features, addressing critical concerns related to data protection and compliance.