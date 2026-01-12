403
Assembly Unifies APAC Network Under Singular Brand
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - On its acquisition of ADK Global last year, global omnichannel media agency Assembly has stated that there will be a full rebranding of all former ADK Global offices in Asia to Assembly, completing the first phase of its merger and the first step towards creating an end-to-end brand performance agency in Asia.
The unified network will combine brand strategy, creative, media, data and commerce into one integrated tech-enabled offering built for measurable growth.
From January 2026, markets including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Australia will operate under the Assembly brand.
Local leadership teams will remain in place, ensuring continuity for existing clients while unlocking access to Assembly's global technology stack including the proprietary Stage AI Experience Engine, scaled data capabilities, and brand performance planning model. Clients will be able to benefit from a simpler experience with one agency, one framework, and deeper cross-market collaboration, it said in a statement.
Over the next 12 months, Assembly will roll out the Stage AI Experience Engine across former ADK Global markets, including solutions such as Compass, Assembly's new marketing and audience intelligence platform; Alerts, which provides real-time AI powered optimization; and Scene, which delivers rapid marking mix modeling, creating a single tech stack for planning, measurement, and content optimization.
Continued investment in AI-led products will connect ADK Global's creative strength directly into Stage, unlocking more integrated, brand performance-driven outcomes.
Assembly has also established a strategic partnership with ADK Japan through Stagwell's existing relationship, linking decades of creative leadership in Japan with Assembly's global scale, data and media capabilities.
This partnership will open new doors for Japanese brands expanding globally and for international brands seeking to win in Japan with culturally resonant marketing.
“The real impact begins now. With one brand, one platform, and one connected data ecosystem, we can turn deep audience and creative insight into brand performance at scale. Asia's most ambitious brands want speed, simplicity, and work that truly moves people. This model gives them all three.” said Richard Brosgill, APAC CEO, Assembly.
“APAC is shaping the future of brand performance and is equipped with the talent and technology to unite creativity, media, commerce and data as one. This is not just integration; it marks the beginning of an evolution in how we do business. We are building a connected model that delivers speed, cultural relevance, and measurable impact, and this approach will shape how we drive clients' brand growth globally," added Assembly's global CEO, Rick Acampora.
Assembly merged with ADK Global, a network of overseas subsidiaries managed by ADK Holdings Inc., following its acquisition by Stagwell last year.
