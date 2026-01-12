Baltic Diesel And Cru Software Announce New Workforce Planning Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cru Software is pleased to announce a new partnership with Baltic Diesel, part of the wider Baltic Group, one of Mackay's emerging leaders in maintenance, diesel fitting, electrical services and industrial workforce solutions.

Baltic Diesel, established as a division of Baltic Group in 2023, supports mining, resources and utilities clients with offsite equipment repairs, preventative maintenance and complete equipment rebuilds. With a growing workforce and expanding project demand, the business identified an opportunity to streamline coordination across crews, improve visibility of rolling project work and reduce dependence on manual spreadsheets.

A key factor in Baltic Diesel's decision was partnering with a company that not only understands the heavy-resources sector, but also has a strong presence in Mackay, one of Australia's most important mining and industrial hubs. Cru Software's local footprint and industry experience provided confidence that the platform could support both the scale and operational style of Baltic Diesel's day-to-day work.

Baltic Diesel has now commenced implementation of CRU Rostering, with a focus on simplifying how rosters are planned, ensuring workers have clear visibility via the mobile app and strengthening compliance and competency management across multiple sites.

Through this partnership, Baltic Diesel aims to:

Transition from Excel-based rostering to an automated, centralised platform

Improve visibility across fixed and rolling project rosters

Reduce administrative effort for planners and supervisors

Provide workers with a single mobile app for roster, travel and job details

Strengthen compliance, fatigue and competency tracking

“Baltic Diesel is a great example of a company that knows exactly where it wants to go and is investing in the right systems to get there. From our early conversations, it was clear their team wanted a smarter, cleaner way to plan work and support their crews. We're really looking forward to helping them build a streamlined rostering approach that grows with their business.” - Elisha Rogers, Business Development Manager, Cru Software

The partnership marks an important step in Baltic Diesel's shift toward more structured, technology-driven workforce management as the business continues to scale.

“As our operations continue to expand, we knew it was time to move on from spreadsheets and adopt a system that gives us clearer visibility and more control. Working with a company that understands our industry and has a presence here in Mackay made the decision even easier. Cru Software is practical, purpose-built and easy for our team to adopt. We're confident this partnership will make a real difference to the way we plan work and support our crews.” - Todd Saron - Baltic Diesel Director

The partnership is now underway, with both teams collaborating to introduce a more structured, efficient approach to workforce planning. As the rollout progresses, Baltic Diesel will begin transitioning its crews onto the platform, supported by a rostering model built to handle both fixed and rolling project work. This collaboration strengthens the alignment between two Mackay-based organisations committed to modernising operations within the heavy-resources sector.

About Baltic Diesel

Baltic Diesel is a private owned Mackay-based company, specialising in labour solutions and machine maintenance throughout the mining, civil and heavy industry sectors across Queensland. Baltic Diesel supplies highly skilled tradespeople including Diesel Fitters, Auto Electricians and Boilermakers to sites requiring reliable labour coverage, shutdown support and ongoing maintenance services.

In addition to on-site support, Baltic Diesel also provides off-site maintenance services, offering high-quality repairs, component work and equipment servicing.

Baltic Diesel is currently expanding its capabilities with a new purpose-built facility in Paget, Queensland, designed to enhance off-site maintenance services to support future growth for both clients and the Baltic workforce.

Baltic Diesel prides itself on delivering quality workmanship, strong communication and dependable labour, ensuring clients receive safe, efficient and consistent service, with a focus on long-term partnerships.

Whether it's site-based maintenance, breakdown support, off-site repairs, or long-term labour hire, Baltic Diesel is committed to keeping equipment running and operations moving.

About Cru Software

Cru Software develops intelligent workforce products designed to simplify complex rostering, improve resource visibility and support safe, efficient operations for industries including mining, resources, engineering services and utilities.

About CRU Rostering

CRU Rostering is an intelligent, automated rostering platform that centralises workforce planning across large, distributed sites. From worker app communication to fatigue, compliance and rolling project management, CRU Rostering helps heavy-industry teams plan work accurately and reduce administrative load.

