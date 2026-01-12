Batchoutput PDF Fixes UI Malfunction On Macos Tahoe: PDF Automation Tool

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 3.1.7, a bugfix update to the company's macOS PDF print automation tool. As the sole solution for PDF batch printing on Apple platforms, the software automates PDF file processing from hot folders with variable page slugs and other productivity-boosting features. BatchOutput PDF saves users the time and hassle of printing PDFs manually. This release resolves UI unresponsiveness caused by Apple's incomplete control-rendering changes in macOS Tahoe.

Toronto, ON, Canada - January 12, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions announces the release of BatchOutput PDF 3.1.7, a maintenance update to company's PDF print automation tool. The only consumer-grade product for automatic PDF printing on the Mac market, the software allows users to process PDF documents from watched hot folders. By eliminating the need for manual document opening and printing, it saves users significant effort and time.







The new version addresses an issue where some UI controls did not respond to user actions on macOS Tahoe. For example, users could not select the desired Layout Direction option or choose the paper feed destination. Some UI changes introduced by Apple in macOS Tahoe did not conform to established control view rendering rules, requiring developers to fine-tune certain elements to resolve this issue.

"The cost is very low compared to the power this app has," says Mark Lenaerts of ZwartOpWit printing company in Herenthout, Belgium. "We produce thousands of prints every week and direct them to the right printers with the correct settings. BatchOutput PDF lets us make adjustments in one place for every workflow, which is easy and efficient."

Users can establish hot folders for different PDF print configurations, choose printer trays based on document text, and add custom page slugs based on variable data such as user name, file path, print time, and more. This helps professionals saving time and reduce the burden of repetitive printing tasks.

In addition to the single-user edition, Zevrix also offers BatchOutput PDF Server, which enables unlimited users to access it on a network.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$24.95 (Server version $99.95), as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. Licensed users of version 2 can upgrade for $12.50 (Server version: $50). Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PDF 3 supports macOS 10.13-26.x.

