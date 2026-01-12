Yes Bay Lodge Introduces All Inclusive Alaska Wilderness Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews)



A remote Alaska destination is expanding its all inclusive offerings, combining guided outdoor experiences with full service lodging, dining, and travel support.

Ketchikan, Alaska - January 12, 2026 - Yes Bay Lodge offers its expanded all inclusive Alaska wilderness experiences, offering guests a seamless way to explore Southeast Alaska through guided fishing, remote lodging, and full service hospitality. Recognized among the leading Fishing Lodges in Alaska, the lodge combines access, comfort, and decades of local knowledge in one complete package.

-p title="Fishing Lodges in Alaska" src="https://i.ibb.co/Qgk8YCg/Fishing-Lodges-in-Alaska.png" alt="Fishing Lodges in Alaska" />

Yes Bay Lodge is located fifty miles north of Ketchikan and sits within the Tongass National Forest, the largest temperate rainforest on Earth. Since 1977, the lodge has welcomed anglers and outdoor enthusiasts seeking authentic Fishing in Ketchikan waters paired with professional guidance and reliable logistics.

"Our goal is simple. Guests arrive in Ketchikan and everything else is handled. Travel, meals, guides, and gear all come together so the focus stays on the experience, not the planning," said a spokesperson.

Each All inclusive fishing Alaska package covers lodge accommodation, all meals, round trip transportation from Ketchikan, fully guided saltwater fishing, bait and tackle, rain gear and boots, and professional fish processing. Taxes, fishing licenses, gratuities, optional flyout excursions, and store or bar purchases remain separate.

Fish care stands as a key part of the experience. After each fishing day, staff process, vacuum pack, and flash freeze the catch. Fish travels home in airline approved wet lock boxes as checked luggage, clearly labeled for each guest. Shipping via third party FedEx overnight service is also available by arrangement.

Fishing licenses require no advance effort from guests. Two months before arrival, guests complete a registration form. Upon arrival, the Alaska Sport Fish License waits ready for signature.

Dining forms a central part of lodge life. Evenings begin with a lounge happy hour and an appetizer buffet, followed by a full dinner service. Hot lunches, homemade soups, sandwiches, and hearty breakfasts support long days on the water. The dining program reflects the lodge's approach to comfort and care, similar to a true Boat in Dinner Alaska experience after a day on the bay.

The Lodge also offers eco tours that include guided wildlife viewing, hiking and coastal exploration near Southeast Alaska. Guests enjoy small group experiences led by local experts alongside world class angling through Ketchikan Fishing Charters while staying at the Remote fishing Lodge in Alaska focused on conservation education and low impact adventure travel.

Rates start at $5,195 per guest for a four‐night, three‐day stay, $5,995 for five nights and four days, and $6,795 for six nights and five days.

Travelers shall book the experience on the lodge's official website or call 907-617-6841 to know more about the eco tours, dining recipes, group events, and more.

About Company:

Yes Bay Lodge is Alaska's premier all inclusive fishing lodge, operating since 1977 in the heart of the Tongass National Forest, fifty miles north of Ketchikan. Learn more at