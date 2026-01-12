MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Nestled Announces In-Network Partnership With SilverSummit Agreement Expands Insurance Access for Addiction and Behavioral Health Care in Southern Nevada

January 12, 2026 4:37 PM EST | Source: Brand North

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - The Nestled, a luxury addiction and behavioral healthcare recovery center based in Las Vegas, announced that it has entered into a new in-network partnership with SilverSummit, expanding insurance coverage options for individuals seeking substance use and behavioral health treatment in Clark County.

The partnership allows eligible SilverSummit members to access treatment services at The Nestled with in-network benefits, reducing financial barriers to care at a time when demand for addiction and mental health services continues to rise across Nevada. The change is effective immediately and applies to qualifying programs offered at the Las Vegas facility.

Nevada has experienced sustained increases in substance use and mental health treatment needs in recent years. According to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, treatment admissions for substance use disorders have remained elevated, while access challenges related to cost and insurance coverage persist. Insurance network expansions are widely viewed as a critical step in improving continuity of care and treatment participation.

The Nestled provides a continuum of care that includes medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient services. The center's clinical model emphasizes integrated treatment planning that addresses substance use, co-occurring mental health conditions, and behavioral health needs within a structured clinical environment.

"Insurance access plays a significant role in whether individuals are able to enter and remain in treatment," said Jessica Elbe - Executive Director. "Becoming an in-network provider with SilverSummit reflects an effort to align clinical services with broader access to care for the Las Vegas community."

SilverSummit serves a large population of Nevada residents through managed care plans, including Medicaid services in Clark County. By joining the insurer's network, The Nestled becomes available to a wider group of individuals who may otherwise face limited provider options for addiction and behavioral healthcare services.

Industry analysts note that partnerships between treatment providers and insurers are increasingly important as healthcare systems move toward integrated behavioral health models. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has consistently reported that individuals with insurance coverage are significantly more likely to receive treatment than those without, underscoring the role of payer participation in public health outcomes.

The Nestled operates a modern treatment facility located at 2860 S Bronco St in Las Vegas, designed to support both clinical care and patient privacy. Services are available 24 hours a day, reflecting the unpredictable nature of substance use and mental health crises and the need for immediate access to care.

The new in-network status with SilverSummit does not alter existing admissions processes or clinical standards. Eligibility, coverage levels, and authorizations remain subject to individual insurance plans and SilverSummit policies.

Additional information about The Nestled and its treatment programs is available at .

About The Nestled

The Nestled is a luxury addiction and behavioral healthcare recovery center located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The center provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs for individuals seeking treatment for substance use and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. The Nestled serves Clark County and surrounding areas with around-the-clock clinical support.

Contact Information

The Nestled

2860 S Bronco St

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Phone: (702) 673-1489

Website:

Outpatient:

(725) 696-9905

7040 Laredo St Ste J&K

Las Vegas, NV 89117

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Brand North