Tempramed Closes C$2.5 Million Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed , is pleased to announce the fully subscribed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), issuing 3,322,153 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.76 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$2,524,836.28.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $1.00 per Warrant Share until July 12, 2027.

Closing of this high-demand, equity financing with strong institutional participation is a powerful validation of TempraMed's strategy, technology, and momentum," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Over the past few months, the Company has executed on key growth milestones-expanding into multiple international markets, securing high-quality distribution partnerships, and broadening our product portfolio-driving accelerating demand from both customers and investors. The depth of interest in this financing reflects growing institutional confidence in our vision to scale TempraMed into a global leader in temperature-controlled medication solutions. With the additional capital in hand, we are focused on disciplined execution: expanding commercial reach, launching new products, and building long-term shareholder value as we address a critical, global healthcare need."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital purposes and to build its inventory to ensure it can fulfil orders within its growing distribution network.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the finders fees of $146,536.15 cash, issued 189,307 Shares (the " Finders Shares ") and issued 1,500 Share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Finders Warrants "). Each Finders Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one Share (each, a " Finders Warrant Share ") at a price of $1.00 per Finders Warrant Share until July 12, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 12, 2026.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Results of AGM

The Company would also like to report reports that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2025 for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the " AGM ") were elected as directors of the Company. Over 42% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved the re-election of Ilan Cohen, Ron Nagar, Nancy Goertzen, John Sinclair and Julia Becker as directors. The Company is also pleased to announce the shareholders of the Company elected the addition of Ran Enoch to the board.

Mr. Enoch is a digital entrepreneur, executive and adviser with over 20 years of experience in online businesses, start-ups, leading enterprises and governmental clients. Ran has extensive experience in acquisition and management of established digital assets, in addition to managing e-commerce sales of over US$1 billion, web development initiatives and investments in start-ups. Ran graduated with distinction an MBA from Ben-Gurion University and a B.Sc. in Engineering from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors and adoption of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, pursuant to which the Company may issue up to 14,687,069 stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and performed share units to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The voting results of the AGM were posted to the Company's profile at on December 19, 2025.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







