Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since Last Summer

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Serial cryptocurrency acquirer Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) has made its biggest purchase of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) since July 2025.

In the past week, the company formerly known as software concern MicroStrategy bought 13,627 Bitcoin at a total cost of $1.25 billion U.S.

Strategy said that it paid an average of $91,519 U.S. per Bitcoin during its latest purchase of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Run by executive chairman Michael Saylor, Strategy now holds 687,410 Bitcoin worth $51.80 billion U.S.

Strategy's average purchase price for its Bitcoin holdings is $75,353 U.S. The company is the world's largest corporate owner of Bitcoin.

The latest Bitcoin purchase was funded through the sale of $1.1 billion U.S. of Strategy's common stock.

MSTR stock has declined 52% in the last 12 months to trade at $157.33 U.S. per share.

Bitcoin is currently trading right around $90,000 U.S., having fallen from an all-time high of $126,000 U.S. reached last October.