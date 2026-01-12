Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since Last Summer
In the past week, the company formerly known as software concern MicroStrategy bought 13,627 Bitcoin at a total cost of $1.25 billion U.S.
Strategy said that it paid an average of $91,519 U.S. per Bitcoin during its latest purchase of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Run by executive chairman Michael Saylor, Strategy now holds 687,410 Bitcoin worth $51.80 billion U.S.
Strategy's average purchase price for its Bitcoin holdings is $75,353 U.S. The company is the world's largest corporate owner of Bitcoin.
The latest Bitcoin purchase was funded through the sale of $1.1 billion U.S. of Strategy's common stock.
MSTR stock has declined 52% in the last 12 months to trade at $157.33 U.S. per share.
Bitcoin is currently trading right around $90,000 U.S., having fallen from an all-time high of $126,000 U.S. reached last October.
