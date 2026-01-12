Clackamas Community College Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clackamas Community College (“Clackamas”)1, recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of thirty-three thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Clackamas related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE
In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Clackamas's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) that includes individuals' names in combination with:
. date of birth
. Social Security number
. student record information
. government identification number
. tax identification number
. medical information
. passport number
. financial account information
