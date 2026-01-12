340 Biscayne Boulevard-One Of Downtown Miami's Last Fully Entitled Megasites-To Auction 28 January 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Live Auction Date: 28 January 2026

Time: Bidding opens live at 3:00PM ET (virtual login opens at 2:30PM ET)

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27 Avenue, Coconut Grove, Florida 33133

Registration Deadline: 26 January 2026-no later than 5:00PM ET

Deposit Required: $250,000 fully refundable deposit (unless bidder is the winning bidder)

One of the most significant development opportunities in Miami will be sold at auction this month. 340 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami will be offered at a live auction by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, and presents a rare opportunity for global investors, developers, and institutional capital to acquire a legacy asset in Miami's premier waterfront corridor. Bidder registration has opened, with live bidding set to begin at 3:00PM ET on 28 January 2026.

This fully entitled 0.91± acre megasite is approved for an 82-story mixed-use tower with sweeping panoramic views across Biscayne Bay, the Port of Miami, and Miami Beach. The offering represents an exceptional opportunity to secure scale and entitlement certainty that is increasingly hard to find in today's market and the ability to break ground on a development quickly. The advanced entitlement and approval profile reduces the timeline for development and supports a defined path to execution for qualified buyers.

“Fully entitled development sites of this scale and positioning are increasingly difficult to source in Miami,” said Linda Worton Jackson, partner at Pardo Jackson Gainsburg and Shelowitz, PL, the attorney for the Seller.“This offering combines entitlements, premier waterfront corridor exposure, and long-term institutional-grade value potential in one of the most supply-constrained high-end residential and hospitality markets in the country.”

A Transparent, Structured Competitive Process

The auction will enable buyers to acquire clean title pursuant to a Court order that approves the sale and protects the buyer.

“The process is clear, competitive, and designed for serious capital,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“For qualified bidders, this is a great chance to acquire a fully entitled megasite with scale, visibility, and scarcity value that is nearly impossible to replicate.”

Fully Entitled. Fully Positioned. Exceptionally Rare.

340 Biscayne is located within one of the highest-growth segments of Downtown, surrounded by landmark development activity-including dual Waldorf Astoria projects. The site is fully entitled for an 82-story mixed-use development featuring:

High-end residential

A boutique hotel

Premium office and commercial space

High-end lifestyle amenities and curated experiences.

The property includes:

0.91± acres at the premier corner of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 4th Street

1,439,352± SF gross development potential

959,568+ SF approved net sellable area

Existing 10-story hotel building with all of the furniture and fixtures (built 1950; renovated 2015)

Approximately 500 parking spaces, supporting near-term parking revenue potential

Why This Matters: Scarcity, Entitlements, and Timing

Investors gain immediate development potential and strategic timing flexibility, including the ability to phase, partner, or optimize program mix while maintaining entitlement strength.

“This property is a gem with defined approvals already in place,” added Jackson.“Qualified buyers are acquiring not only a prime location and future skyline presence, but also a highly advanced entitlement position that reduces execution risk and supports long-term value creation.”

Starting Bid and Competitive Bid Guidance

The bidding will open at $82 million.

“This asset will appeal to sophisticated buyers who understand the value of a large site with development opportunity on Biscayne Boulevard,” added Roffers.“When a site like this comes to market with approvals in place and a defined process, it draws serious attention globally.”

Call to Action

Qualified bidders must register and submit their deposit no later than 26 January 2026 at 5:00PM ET. Any bidder who is timely registered and wishes to attend the auction virtually must log in to the auction no later than 28 January 2026 at 2:30PM ET.

For registration instructions, due diligence access, and bid procedures, interested parties should immediately contact the auction team directly at +1 646.683.2411 or designated representatives per auction materials.

More Information Available About the Property

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photos should be credited to ONE Commercial.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.