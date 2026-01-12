Medallion Bank Announces Executive Promotions

Mr. Haley has more than 30 years of experience in industrial, community and regional banks. He joined the Bank in November 2011 as its VP of Home Improvement Lending, bringing with him the team that built and operated that business line. He became the Bank's SVP and Chief Operating Officer in 2015 and led the insourcing of the Bank's information technology functions along with completing the Bank's first public preferred stock offering. In 2021, Mr. Haley was appointed EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Haley will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Donald Poulton.

Mr. Betenson joined the Bank in January 2024 as VP of Finance and was promoted to SVP of Finance later that year. He has more than 15 years of banking leadership experience, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer for two of Utah's industrial banks, First Electronic Bank and Milestone Bank. In addition to his professional roles, Mr. Betenson serves as a board member for Junior Achievement of Utah, supporting youth financial literacy and education initiatives. Mr. Betenson will continue to report to Mr. Haley.

“This is an exciting time for Medallion Bank,” said Donald Poulton, Chief Executive Officer.“When Justin joined us in 2011, it was immediately clear that he possessed the knowledge, work ethic and leadership skills to one day serve as its President. The ability to elevate Justin into this new role started coming together two years ago with the addition of Travis Betenson, whose experience and expertise positioned him perfectly to succeed Justin as Chief Financial Officer. Justin and Travis collaborate seamlessly, and along with Steve Hannay, our Chief Lending Officer, they form the strong executive core driving the Bank's continued growth and success.”

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN). For more information, visit