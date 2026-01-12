Bitdeer Announces December 2025 Production And Operations Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Increased self-mining hashrate to 55.2 EH/s on continued deployment of SEALMINERs

Bitcoin production increased 339% year over year to 636 Bitcoin 8 units of GB200 deployed and under testing in Malaysia SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“ Bitdeer” or the“ Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for December 2025. Operational Update

Self-mining:



Mined 636 Bitcoins, an increase of approximately 339% year over year and 21% from November 2025.



Self-mining hashrate reached 55.2 EH/s.

Bitdeer will continue deploying SEALMINER mining rigs for self-mining to continue the Company's growth in self-mining capacity while concurrently retiring third-party, older-generation rigs.



SEALMINER Manufacturing: ~1.4EH/s of SEALMINER A2s were sold to external parties in December, 2025.

Mining Rig Model (EH/s) Stage December 2025 November 2025 SEALMINER A3 In final assembly 0.6 0.9 In transit 2.5 2.9 Cumulative A3 Deployed 5.9 0.6 SEALMINER A2 In final assembly 1.8 2.9 Ready for shipping 0.1 0.1 In transit 3.4 3.3 Cumulative A2 external sales 7.9 6.4 Cumulative A2 Deployed 39.7 34.3 SEALMINER A1 Cumulative A1 Deployed 4.2 4.2 3 rd Party Miners Cumulative Deployed 8.2 8.2 Total Proprietary Hash Rate Deployed 58.0 47.3



SEALMINER R&D:



Planned two different chip designs of SEAL04 to ensure success, named SEAL04-1 and SEAL04-2 respectively.



SEAL04-1 chip's latest verification demonstrated approximately 6-7 J/TH power efficiency at the chip level under low-voltage, ultra-power-saving mode. Targeting mass production in Q1 2026. This chip achieved improvements in overall yield and power efficiency compared to SEAL03.

SEAL04-2 chip's development continues.



U.S. Manufacturing: Preparations for Bitdeer's U.S. factory remain in progress.

GPU Cloud as of 12/31/2025:

GPU Amount Deployed GPU Types Utilization

Rate Under

external

subscription ARR 1,152 H100, H200, B200 61% 538 ~$10 million







8 units of GB200 systems were deployed and tested in Malaysia in December. Potential customers have commenced the proof-of-concept (POC) validation. The cloud service is expected to be officially launched on our website ( ) in January 2026 to support broad customer demand.



Actively evaluating U.S. data center leasing opportunities to deploy GPUs and bring AI cloud services online for U.S. customers as early as Q1 2026. Launched IAM and SSO capabilities in the cloud platform, providing centralized identity management, role-based access control, secure authentication, and seamless integration with identity providers. These capabilities help customers strengthen security posture, simplify IT administration, and meet compliance requirements to support scalable AI workloads.





HPC colocation arrangements:

Potential additional colocation arrangements for various sites are under evaluation. Multiple potential customers have expressed strong interest and active discussions are currently underway.

Infrastructure Summary:

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Datacenter Type Timing 4 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Crypto Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee – phase 1 37 Online Crypto converting to AI Q4 2026 - Knoxville, Tennessee – phase 2 49 Online Crypto Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Crypto converting to AI Q4 2026 - Molde, Norway 84 Online Crypto Completed - Tydal - 1, Norway 50 Online Crypto Completed - Tydal - 2, Norway 175 Online Crypto converting to AI Q4 2026 - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Crypto Completed - Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 Online Crypto Completed - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 40 Online Crypto Completed - Massillon, Ohio 47 Online Crypto Completed Total electrical capacity 1,658 5 Pipeline capacity - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 20 In progress Crypto Q1 2026 - Massillon, Ohio 148/26 In progress Crypto Q2 2026/TBD - Clarington, Ohio 570 In progress HPC/AI Q2 2027 - Niles, Ohio 300 In progress HPC/AI Q4 2028 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Crypto Estimate 2026 - Alberta, Canada 101 In planning Crypto Q2 2027 Total pipeline capacity 1,344 Total global electrical capacity 3,002

Production and Operations Summary:

Metrics December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Total hash rate under management 1 (EH/s) 71.0 60.3 21.6 - Proprietary hash rate 58.0 47.3 8.9 . Self-mining 55.2 45.7 8.5 . Cloud Hash Rate 1.1 1.1 0.0 . Delivered but not yet energized 1.7 0.5 0.4 - Hosting 13.0 13.0 12.7 Mining rigs under management 293,000 264,000 175,000 - Self-owned2 211,000 182,000 85,000 - Hosted 82,000 82,000 90,000 Bitcoins mined (self-mining only) 636 526 145 Bitcoin held 3 2,017 2,179 594

1 Total hash rate under management as of December 31, 2025 across Bitdeer's primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.



Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for Bitdeer's own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.

Cloud Hash Rate offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

2 Self-owned mining machines are for Bitdeer's self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.

3 Bitcoins held do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers, include the Bitcoins that are pledged as collateral.

Management Commentary

"SEALMINER mass production continues to accelerate the expansion of our self-mining operations, driving more than a fourfold increase in Bitcoin production year over year, and a 21% increase over November 2025” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer.“We have now surpassed 55 EH/s, marking a significant operational milestone, with significant continued growth planned through 2026 as we deploy additional proprietary rigs. In parallel, we continue to scale our AI and high-performance computing infrastructure to meet strong demand, expanding GPU deployments and cloud capabilities to support a broad range of digital compute needs.”

Infrastructure Construction Update

Tydal, Norway AI data center conversion – Planning and design continue to advance. Orders for critical long-lead equipment have been placed to support the targeted project timeline for completion around the end of 2026.

Wenatchee, Washington – AI data center conversion is underway. Design of the data center was signed off in December 2025. Completion targeted for Q4 2026.

Knoxville, Tennessee – Phase 1 AI data center conversion design work initiated, targeting to complete by Q4 2026.

Massillon, Ohio –47 MW is currently online. The energization of approximately 26 MW in two fire-damaged buildings has been postponed, with a revised timeline to be determined following further site assessment. The remaining 148 MW is expected to be energized in phases during Q2 2026.

Clarington, Ohio – 570 MW of power under contract with local utility, expected to be available by end of Q3 2026. Design and other preparation work for the Clarington AI data center continues.

Fox Creek, Alberta – 101 MW site acquired, fully licensed and permitted for the construction of an on-site natural gas power plant. We have revised the design scheme for the mining site to accommodate future AIDC requirements, as the energization date has been rescheduled for Q2 2027.

Oromia Region, Ethiopia – Construction of the 60 MW site has been completed, with 20 MW not yet energized and 40 MW undergoing energization in phases according to SEALMINER deliveries.

Niles, Ohio – 300 MW grid-interconnected development site, with target energization date of Q4 2028. The project includes 41.8 acres of owned land and a transmission line extension agreement with a local utility company.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

