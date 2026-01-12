Zscaler Appoints Dr. Swamy Kocherlakota As Executive Vice President Of Agentic AI Security Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted by 45% of the Fortune 500, Zscaler to accelerate Agentic AI security innovation on the Zero Trust ExchangeTM, giving organizations confidence to rapidly innovate while blocking advanced cyberthreats

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Dr. Swamy Kocherlakota as Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Security Engineering to address a fundamental shift: AI is evolving from chat bots into autonomous agents that function as both users and applications. This shift breaks legacy security models and introduces a new spectrum of advanced threats. Dr. Kocherlakota will lead Zscaler's strategy to solve the problem at the architectural level, where traditional vendors attempt to patch these risks with isolated tools.

"Agentic AI is the future of how organizations will work, creating enormous opportunities for automation and scale, but also introducing significant new risks that legacy security tools cannot address," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "Swamy brings a unique depth of experience in shaping AI strategies within complex, highly regulated environments. Under his leadership, we plan to accelerate the expansion of our Zero Trust architecture to secure human and machine identities alike, ensuring Zscaler remains the industry's most trusted security platform for the AI era."

A 30-year technology veteran who previously led AI strategy at a global financial analytics leader, Kocherlakota plans to accelerate the expansion of the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM, the platform trusted by 45% of the Fortune 500 organizations, to secure agentic workflows. Under his leadership, Zscaler plans to innovate deeper in the AI stack, providing the foundation AI developers and business leaders need to protect against the complex new spectrum of cyberthreats.

"Zscaler defined and pioneered Zero Trust security for users and applications and I believe it's the only company with the data and architecture required to secure the AI era," said Swamy Kocherlakota, Executive Vice President of Agentic AI Engineering, Zscaler. "I look forward to helping our customers accelerate this transformation, enabling them to empower their business leaders while rigorously protecting their intellectual property, brand, and data."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the AI Security. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully execute on AI security. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 25, 2025, which is available on our website at zscaler and on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at