Astera Labs Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences during the first quarter 2026:



28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 14th in New York. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am ET. Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Mar. 3rd in San Francisco. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT.



A webcast of these sessions will be made available on Astera Labs' investor relations website at .

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at

