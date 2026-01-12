FRMI Investors Encouraged To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Fermi Inc. Securities Fraud Case With Johnson Fistel

What if I purchased Fermi securities?

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or ..., or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at ... to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to a recently filed class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Fermi's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the allegations include that defendants failed to disclose that:



Fermi overstated tenant demand for its Project Matador campus;

Project Matador's construction financing was heavily dependent on a single tenant's funding commitment;

There was a significant risk that the tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and As a result, defendants' positive statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Following disclosures revealing the risks associated with Project Matador and the Company's reliance on a single tenant's funding commitment, investors suffered significant losses.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

... |...