403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coppernico Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - Coppernico Metals Inc.: Announced results from recent geological mapping and channel sampling at Zone 1 within the Nioc target area, which continue to confirm the presence of a laterally extensive copper skarn system. Channel sampling has now defined a continuous surface footprint of copper mineralization measuring approximately 170 metres (“m”) east-west by approximately 200 m north-south, characterized by broad intervals of consistent copper grades and localized higher-grade zones. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.39.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment