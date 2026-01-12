Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - Coppernico Metals Inc.: Announced results from recent geological mapping and channel sampling at Zone 1 within the Nioc target area, which continue to confirm the presence of a laterally extensive copper skarn system. Channel sampling has now defined a continuous surface footprint of copper mineralization measuring approximately 170 metres (“m”) east-west by approximately 200 m north-south, characterized by broad intervals of consistent copper grades and localized higher-grade zones. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.39.

