Cosmetisse Beauty Announces January 15, 2026 Soft Launch In Canada, Ahead Of March 20, 2026 Grand Launch

MENAFN - GetNews) A Canadian skincare and makeup brand developed with Shernik Lab Canada brings science-informed, ingredient-led formulas to North America, with select products available to order online now.













Cosmetisse Beauty today announced a two-step rollout: a soft launch beginning January 15, 2026 in Canada, followed by a grand launch on March 20, 2026. Select products are available to order now through the brand's official online stores, offering early access ahead of the January debut.

Designed for consumers who want a routine that feels premium but stays practical, Cosmetisse Beauty pairs elevated textures with science-informed formulation. The brand is developed in partnership with Shernik Lab Canada and is part of the Enox Global Holding family, headquartered in Toronto, Canada.







“At Cosmetisse Beauty, we're closing the gap between premium skincare and everyday accessibility. Our mission is simple: formulas that feel luxurious, fit real life, and help people feel confident in their skin.” - Yannis Zand, Regional Managing Director

What Makes Cosmetisse Beauty Different

Accessible, clinical-luxe experience: Premium textures and sensorial feel with practical, everyday usability.

Ingredient-led simplicity: Formulas built around recognizable cosmetic actives without overcomplicating routines.

Lab-supported development: Developed with Shernik Lab Canada, emphasizing consistent quality and consumer-friendly textures.

Responsibly minded: Prioritizes natural ingredients and environmentally mindful practices where possible.







Key Product Lineup (Initial 6 Products)

1. Cosmetisse Anti-Aging Intensive Eye Cream (Learn more... )

A targeted eye cream packaged with a cooling vibration metal applicator, formulated to help minimize the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.

Key features: cooling vibration metal applicator.

Best for: under-eye hydration; the appearance of puffiness and fatigue.

2. Cosmetisse Deep Regeneration Anti-Aging Q10 Day Cream

A lightweight daily moisturizer featuring Coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone) and snail secretion filtrate, designed to hydrate and support the look of firmness and smoothness.

Key ingredients: ubiquinone (CoQ10); snail secretion filtrate.

Best for: daytime hydration; visible smoothing and antioxidant support.

3. Cosmetisse Deep Regeneration Anti-Aging Q10 Night Cream (Learn more... )

An overnight cream combining CoQ10 (ubiquinone) and snail secretion filtrate to support the look of replenishment and resilience by morning.

Key ingredients: ubiquinone (CoQ10); snail secretion filtrate.

Best for: overnight moisture; replenished-looking skin by morning.

4. Cosmetisse Bright-Age Daily Lifting & Anti-Aging Cream

A lifting and brightening moisturizer with niacinamide (vitamin B3), hydrolyzed collagen, and snail secretion filtrate, created to help improve the look of elasticity and radiance.

Key ingredients: niacinamide (vitamin B3); hydrolyzed collagen; snail secretion filtrate.

Best for: uneven tone; radiance; firm-looking skin.







5. Cosmetisse CaviarLux Eye Lift Serum (Learn more... )

A lightweight eye serum featuring caviar extract, snail secretion filtrate, and caffeine to nourish and refresh the under-eye area.

Key ingredients: caviar extract; caffeine; snail secretion filtrate.

Best for: refreshing the under-eye; lightweight layering.

6. Cosmetisse GlowGuard Silky Face Cleansing Gel

A gentle gel-to-foam cleanser formulated with amino-acid surfactants and snail secretion filtrate to lift daily buildup while supporting a comfortable, hydrated feel.

Key ingredients: amino-acid surfactants; snail secretion filtrate.

Best for: daily cleansing; all skin types seeking a non-stripping cleanse.

Launch Timeline & Availability

The January 15, 2026 soft launch will introduce Cosmetisse Beauty to Canadian customers and media, supported by educational content, creator collaborations, and product storytelling. The March 20, 2026 grand launch expands broader awareness activity and media outreach as the brand scales its North America presence.

Consumers can shop Cosmetisse Beauty online with secure payment options. Free shipping is available on orders over $95 to Canada and the USA, with a money-back guarantee up to 30 days after purchase (see website for details).

For editorial or influencer sampling requests, please contact the media representative below and include your outlet, audience, and shipping information.