Egypt Mps Elect New Speaker
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian House of Representatives on Monday elected Counsellor Hisham Badawi as its speaker during the house's opening session for the new legislative term.
Addressing the parliament, Badawi, who won 521 out of a total 570 votes, said that the parliament acts as a pillar of legislative reforms, vowing to complete the legislative infrastructure that ensures the safe way and welfare, and puts citizens' interests above its priorities and concerns.
He added that the house will play a regulatory role to achieve the goals and interest of the Egyptian people with balanced objectivity, calling on all MPs to effectively participate in this mission and use supervisory parliamentary tools.
Egypt's 2025 parliamentary elections were held in two phases over 99 days, from 7 November 2025 to 10 January 2026. (end)
