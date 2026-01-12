403
Al-Dhafra Solar Power Station..Bines Technology, Sustainability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Humoud Al-Shaiji
ABU DHABI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Al-Dhafra Solar Power Station stands in the middle of the desert as a space where daylight and technology come together, with millions of solar panels sprouting out, capturing the sun's rays and transforming its tranquility into clean energy that powers 200,000 homes in Abu Dhabi and contributes to cutting millions of tons of carbon emissions annually.
Between the precise monitoring systems and the movement of technical teams, the solar plant emerges as a living organism working in silence only to show that sustainability is not a slogan but a daily practice managed rationally, patiently and insightfully.
Being the world's largest single-site solar power plant, Al-Dhafra Solar Power Station has a production capacity of two gigawatts. (end)
