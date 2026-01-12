Westwood One And Barbasol Celebrate 20 Years Of Partnership Sponsoring The NFL On Westwood One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One and Barbasol today proudly celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of sports media's longest running brand partnerships: Barbasol's sponsorship of the NFL on Westwood One. In an era when marketing relationships often shift with each season, this two-decade collaboration stands as a rare example of longevity, trust, and shared purpose.

Since the partnership began in 2006, Barbasol and Westwood One have forged a unique relationship-leaning into what each does best-Barbasol bringing its legacy, humor, and brand authenticity, and Westwood One delivering the most respected audio play-by-play coverage for 20 NFL seasons.

“A 20-year partnership in today's environment is almost unheard of, and that's exactly why we're proud of this one,” said Dustin Abels, VP, Media, Barbasol.“Westwood One has been more than a media partner-they've been an extension of our team. Together, we've thrived because we share a philosophy: show up consistently, add value, and never lose sight of the fan. That's as true in 2026 as it was in 2006.”

From the earliest days with Boomer Esiason behind the microphone to the last seven seasons with Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as lead analyst, Barbasol has been present for some of the most memorable moments in NFL history. Over two decades, the partnership has survived shifting media landscapes, rising digital consumption, the retirement and un-retirement cycles of Tom Brady, and even the release of four Jurassic Park and World films-each reminding fans of the iconic Barbasol can's cameo in the original 1993 blockbuster.

Beyond on-air sponsorship and weekly integrations, the Barbasol–Westwood One relationship has produced meaningful community impact and innovative fan engagement.



Hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to the Boomer Esiason Foundation, supporting cystic fibrosis research and patient support.

Multi-year contributions to the Kurt and Brenda Warner's Treasure House, helping provide supportive living environments for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Custom creative campaigns featuring Barbasol's signature humor and heritage integrated into Westwood One's national NFL broadcasts.



“Long-term partnerships like this aren't built on transactions-they're built on alignment, honesty, and a willingness to evolve together,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One & EVP, Cumulus Media.“Barbasol activates with authenticity and consistency, whether supporting our talent, engaging fans, or backing causes that mean something to the players and analysts our listeners know and love. That's why it works, why it's lasted-and why we're thrilled to mark 20 years with the brand. A special thanks to the Barbasol team and Murray family for their enduring partnership.”

As the NFL audio landscape continues to evolve, Barbasol and Westwood One are poised to carry this legacy forward with new creative integrations, expanded community impact, and continued support for the next generation of NFL storytelling.

About Barbasol

Barbasol, America's #1 brand of shaving cream, has been trusted by generations of consumers for over 100 years to deliver a close, comfortable shave. Barbasol shaving cream is proudly made in Ohio and available at most retailers nationwide.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit

Contacts:

Cumulus Media | Westwood One: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication ...