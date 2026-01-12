Paramount Lodging Advisors Announces Raheel Moolji As Managing Director

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors is pleased to announce that Raheel Moolji has joined the firm as Managing Director, where he will focus on hospitality investment sales and asset management advisory.

Raheel brings a distinctive dual perspective to hospitality transactions, combining deep operational insight with an owner's mindset. His approach allows him to effectively bridge the gap between operational performance and investment strategy, delivering insights that resonate with both owners and institutional investors.

Prior to joining Paramount Lodging Advisors, Raheel built the foundation of his career on the ownership side with the Ashford/Braemar portfolios, where he contributed to the strategic oversight of more than 100 hotels across a mix of third-party and brand-managed assets. He later transitioned into investment sales, founding the hospitality platform at Greysteel and subsequently establishing ZE Hospitality, which has advised on more than $50 million in hospitality assets.

Throughout his career, Raheel has advised on or overseen strategy for more than 120 hospitality assets with an aggregate value exceeding $3 billion. He is recognized for his analytical rigor and ability to decode complex hotel P&Ls, uncovering operational and financial opportunities that enhance investment outcomes.

Raheel holds a degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin. He previously served as a board member of the AHLA Distribution Forum and is an active member of AAHOA.

“Raheel's experience across ownership, asset management, and investment sales aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver results-driven, owner-focused advisory,” stated Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder of Paramount Lodging Advisors.“His ability to connect operational performance with investment strategy strengthens our platform and enhances the value we deliver to our clients.”

With the addition of Raheel Moolji, Paramount Lodging Advisors continues to expand its hospitality investment advisory capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to insight-driven execution and long-term value creation.

Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of hospitality assets, debt and equity placement, and value-enhancement strategies across the United States. For more information, please visit